Princess Kate Shares Why Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte "Make So Much Noise" at Home
This is why Prince William has "bags under the eyes."
Prince William and Princess Kate recently started a new chapter when they moved their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—out of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor and into their "forever home," Forest Lodge. Amid news Princess Charlotte toured a boarding school in Northampton, Princess Kate has revealed why all three of her children "make so much noise" at home.
While attending a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 8, Princess Kate made a sweet revelation about parenting. As reported by GB News, the Princess of Wales reportedly explained that George, Charlotte, and Louis are all permitted to watch soccer matches with their dad, Prince William, even if it means staying up past their respective bedtimes.
"They all make so much noise, even Louis," Princess Kate explained. "They wanted to go to the match but we let them stay up and watch it." Meanwhile, Prince William—a known Aston Villa supporter—claimed to have "bags under the eyes" from watching his team's latest soccer match.
While attending the garden party, Princess Kate also opened up about her love of a fast-growing sport, which she enjoys playing with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Per the outlet, Princess Kate shared, "Have you adopted padel? I love padel, it's such a good game, such a great leveler for those who don't play tennis."
For the chic event, Princess Kate wore a vintage-inspired Self-Portrait cream dress consisting of a wool jacket and a pleated chiffon skirt featuring a polka-dot design.
While Princess Kate always looks regal at official royal events, it's nice to learn that she's just a normal mom when she's at home with three boisterous kids.
SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY PRINCESS KATE
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.