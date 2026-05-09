Prince William and Princess Kate recently started a new chapter when they moved their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—out of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor and into their "forever home," Forest Lodge. Amid news Princess Charlotte toured a boarding school in Northampton, Princess Kate has revealed why all three of her children "make so much noise" at home.

While attending a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 8, Princess Kate made a sweet revelation about parenting. As reported by GB News, the Princess of Wales reportedly explained that George, Charlotte, and Louis are all permitted to watch soccer matches with their dad, Prince William, even if it means staying up past their respective bedtimes.

"They all make so much noise, even Louis," Princess Kate explained. "They wanted to go to the match but we let them stay up and watch it." Meanwhile, Prince William—a known Aston Villa supporter—claimed to have "bags under the eyes" from watching his team's latest soccer match.

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"They all make so much noise, even Louis," Princess Kate explained. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending the garden party, Princess Kate also opened up about her love of a fast-growing sport, which she enjoys playing with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Per the outlet, Princess Kate shared, "Have you adopted padel? I love padel, it's such a good game, such a great leveler for those who don't play tennis."

For the chic event, Princess Kate wore a vintage-inspired Self-Portrait cream dress consisting of a wool jacket and a pleated chiffon skirt featuring a polka-dot design.

Prince William claimed to have "bags under the eyes" from watching the evening soccer match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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While Princess Kate always looks regal at official royal events, it's nice to learn that she's just a normal mom when she's at home with three boisterous kids.

SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY PRINCESS KATE