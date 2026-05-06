Princess Kate's Outfit Subtly Honors George, Charlotte and Louis as She Launches Major New Project

A beige trouser suit has become a wardrobe staple for Princess Kate, and she once again stepped out in a neutral blazer and trousers as she launched a new early childhood development resource on May 6. The Princess of Wales is passionate about educating the public on the importance of the first five years of life, and she kept her own kids close to her heart with her accessories on Wednesday.

Princess Kate returned to a favorite Roland Mouret suit to visit the University of East London, where she launched Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development. Although her outfit was all business, she added a sentimental shout-out to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with a special Daniella Draper necklace.

The jeweler’s fixed alphabet necklace is customizable with up to three charms, and Kate’s frequently worn design features “G,C,L” to honor her children. She also gave a subtle nod to George, 12, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, 8, with her $1,700 Daniella Draper heart earrings, which feature three engraved diamond starbursts on them.

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Princess Kate wears a Daniella Draper necklace with George, Charlotte and Louis's initials. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wears heart earrings by Daniella Draper. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate joined families and educators at the University of East London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate learns about pioneering state-of-the-art wearables and brain recording techniques at the University of East London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“While our society often focuses on academic or physical milestones, research consistently shows that it is our earliest relationships, experiences and environments which lay the foundations for our future health and happiness,” the Princess of Wales wrote in the new guide.

“The quality of our connections—with ourselves, with others and with the world around us – shapes how safe we feel, how we relate, and how we process experiences throughout our lives,” she continued.

On May 6, Kensington Palace also announced that Princess Kate will be exploring a somewhat controversial early childhood educational method next week, traveling to Reggio Emilia, Italy, to learn about the child-centered philosophy named after the city. Keep your eye out for Italian designers—a Dolce and Gabbana suit, perhaps?

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