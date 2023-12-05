The Then-Kate Middleton “Significantly Changed Her Appearance to Become More Appropriate” Before Prince William Proposed

If anything will grow a person up really quickly, it’s the prospect of marrying into the royal family. Whether you’re Diana Spencer at 19 or Kate Middleton at 28, a potentially impending proposal from your prince (your literal prince, as in, you know, prince of the United Kingdom) will make you reevaluate everything in your life—including, in Kate’s case, her look.
The Mirror reports that Kate “significantly changed her appearance to become more appropriate” before Prince William proposed in 2010. William and Kate met as first-year students at the University of St. Andrews in 2001 (as we will soon see played out in part two of season six of Netflix’s The Crown); by 2003 they were a couple, and save for a rocky few months in 2007, were together until William ultimately popped the question in 2010. As with all of us, Kate’s style evolved and changed from 2003 and her early days of dating William to 2010 and her engagement announcement that November 16—the moment when the Kate Middleton effect ultimately began with the iconic blue Issa wrap dress she wore that day, an effect that has continued since.
But, The Mirror reports, there was no greater change and shift in Kate’s style than just before William proposed during a trip the two took to Kenya. Kate had been in the public eye since 2004, when, at just 22, she and William were photographed on a ski trip together, cementing her as William’s girlfriend and forever altering her life (i.e., there was no such thing as a private life anymore). When the Middleton family attended William’s passing out parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2006, it was all but assumed that one day the two would be husband and wife.
Engagement pressure mounted after that appearance; as we all now know, the two wouldn’t ultimately take that step as a couple for four more years, but the media was intent on declaring that it was imminent. Of the 2006 passing out parade, royal journalist Rebecca English said on the Channel 5 documentary William and Kate: Too Good to Be True that “We hadn’t expected Kate and her family to turn up, and myself and a number of photographers and journalists were all standing on a press stand together. Suddenly, out of the corner of [our] eye, we saw Kate and her mother and father being ushered down to the front of the seating. I remember turning to the person next to me and saying, ‘That’s it. It’s a done deal. This woman is going to be our future Queen.'"
English added “Suddenly, the engagement whispers were starting. There was intense pressure on William and Kate, and, short of printing the tea towels, everyone had these two walking down the aisle imminently.”
Especially after their roughly three month-long breakup in 2007, “Kate’s fashion sense changed rapidly as she adjusted to life in the royal spotlight, going from girl next door to elegant future Queen,” The Mirror reports. After reconciling over the summer of 2007, Kate all but knew that a proposal would happen someday, and that their relationship was going to survive (otherwise, why would they have reunited in the first place?)—so a transformation began as Kate began to lean into the fact that the royal life would be her life, and be her life forever.
“The low-slung jeans, denim skirts, and spaghetti straps of her early twenties were swapped out for smart blazers, quality suits, and refined gowns, with a more polished, Palace-ready look emerging,” The Mirror reports. It’s true—there is a marked difference in Kate’s appearance as 2010 gets closer and closer.
“Her clothing almost began to reflect what people saw in her character—a kind of restraint, kind of modesty almost,” royal author Tom Quinn said in that same Channel 5 documentary. “I think that did come about because William and Kate were coming towards the point where they would announce their engagement. It was Kate starting to behave in ways which would be seen more appropriate for a future Queen.”
Then, at last, November 16, 2010, and the engagement announcement heard around the world. One blue Issa wrap dress started it all—where, as The Mirror writes, she “looked every inch a true princess”—and it was off to the races from there.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Chrissy Goes Casual For Her Date Night With John Legend
Pants that double for date night and pajamas!
By Fleurine Tideman
-
A Sneak Peek at Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in the Upcoming Biopic, “The Apprentice”
And he's eating a sandwich!
By Fleurine Tideman
-
The Fashion Awards 2023 Lived Up To Its Name With These Incredible Outfits
Pamela Anderson, Anne Hathaway, Kate Moss, and more.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Princess Kate and Two of Her Kids Shake Off a Rough Week By Visiting the Set of Kate’s Favorite TV Show
As one does when one is the Princess of Wales!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Despite the Royal Family’s Disdain for Princess Diana When She Was Alive, It Regularly Pushed Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Dress Like Her, New Book Claims
“During the past 13 years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
If You Want to Work for the Prince and Princess of Wales, You Have To Pass a Truly Bizarre Test First
We, um, were not expecting this.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate “Felt Like a Caged Animal” While Living in Kensington Palace
Her family of five relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in September 2022.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Once the Peacemaker Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Kate Now Considers Her Relationship With Harry Over
It’s one of many bombshells Omid Scobie is dropping this week in his new book.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle Haven’t Spoken Since 2019, New Book Claims—and Yes, That Includes at Joint Appearances
The “silence was palpable” as Kate and Meghan rode in a car together to Windsor Castle for a walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla and Princess Kate Are a “Unit Together” When It Comes to Fashion Choices, Expert Says
“You could feel this kind of exchange going on between them, which I think is really interesting.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Makes History in 100-Year-Old Tiara Not Seen Since the 1930s
She’s only the second royal to ever wear it publicly.
By Rachel Burchfield