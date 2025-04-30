Kate Middleton Takes a High-Low Forest Walk in $70 Skinny Cargos and a $2,700 Ralph Lauren Jacket
The Princess of Wales kept the millennial vibes going on day two of her Scotland trip.
Prince William and Kate Middleton got back to nature on day two of their visit to Scotland—and like the start of their trip, Kate kept the skinny jeans trend alive. The Prince and Princess of Wales—who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29—spent time with local families in the Ardura Community Forest on the Isle of Mull. For their outing, Princess Kate turned to an unexpected pairing of brands, going high-low in a combination of G-Star cargo pants and a Ralph Lauren Collection jacket.
The princess kicked off their anniversary in a pair of chocolate-hued skinny pants with a Holland Cooper blazer, and she kept the same polished countryside casual formula for day two.
Kate swapped out her structured brown blazer for a looser linen blend style by Ralph Lauren, wearing the $2,690 olive jacket unbuttoned over a $585 green cashmere v-neck sweater by Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin.
She wore a white Boden eyelet blouse with a pie crust collar underneath, pairing the outfit with a pair of faded black G-Star skinny cargos. While Kate's exact color isn't available, the high-waisted style is currently half off at just $70 in three other shades.
This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has worn the slim-fitting pants; she wore the same black skinnies for several casual events in 2023 and also owns an olive green version of the cargos.
Princess Kate packed light for her trip, wearing the same See By Chloé ankle boots she paired with her brown skinny pants on Tuesday—a smart option for interacting with kids and forest rangers in the woods.
The mom of three kept her accessories simple for day two, wearing a familiar pair of gold hoop earrings with garnet drops by one of her go-to brands, Spells of Love.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
After two days of country cool looks, royal fans will see quite a different side of royal style next week. From May 5 through 8, the Royal Family will celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a major parade, balcony appearance, tea party and other events to honor the end of World War II.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Swapped a Luxury Hotel for a Low-Key Cottage During Romantic 14th Anniversary Trip
The couple opted for privacy while visiting Scotland's Isle of Mull.
-
Kate Middleton's Bronde Hair Transformation Is Setting the Tone for Summer
The Princess of Wales debuted a noticeably lighter hair color on her 14th wedding anniversary.
-
All Kate Middleton Wanted Under Her Christmas Tree Was...a Chainsaw?
The Princess of Wales revealed her unusual gift during a visit to Scotland.
-
Kate Middleton Throws it Back to Her College Days in Ultra-Skinny Pants
The Princess of Wales revisited her time in Scotland on her 14th anniversary.
-
Former Royal Butler Says Prince William and Princess Kate's "First Priority" Is "Very Different" Than Queen Elizabeth's Was
The Prince and Princess of Wales are changing the modern monarchy.
-
Princess Kate Is "Allergic to Any PR Gimmicks" and Takes Inspiration From This Unexpected Royal as She Prepares to be Queen
"She’s hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making," a royal source said.
-
Kate Middleton Is Determined "to Make Sure" George, Charlotte and Louis are "Better" Than Her at This Royal Skill
The Princess of Wales is starting them out young.
-
The One Thing That "Triggers" Prince William and Makes Him "Fly Off the Handle" When It Comes to Kate Middleton
"I had never seen her husband, Prince William, so angry," a royal expert explained.