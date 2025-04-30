Kate Middleton Takes a High-Low Forest Walk in $70 Skinny Cargos and a $2,700 Ralph Lauren Jacket

Prince William and Kate Middleton got back to nature on day two of their visit to Scotland—and like the start of their trip, Kate kept the skinny jeans trend alive. The Prince and Princess of Wales—who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29—spent time with local families in the Ardura Community Forest on the Isle of Mull. For their outing, Princess Kate turned to an unexpected pairing of brands, going high-low in a combination of G-Star cargo pants and a Ralph Lauren Collection jacket.

The princess kicked off their anniversary in a pair of chocolate-hued skinny pants with a Holland Cooper blazer, and she kept the same polished countryside casual formula for day two.

Kate swapped out her structured brown blazer for a looser linen blend style by Ralph Lauren, wearing the $2,690 olive jacket unbuttoned over a $585 green cashmere v-neck sweater by Scottish brand Johnstons of Elgin.

The Princess of Wales wore a pair of G-Star cargos with a Ralph Lauren jacket on day two of her trip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She met with local families in the Ardura Community Forest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore a white Boden eyelet blouse with a pie crust collar underneath, pairing the outfit with a pair of faded black G-Star skinny cargos. While Kate's exact color isn't available, the high-waisted style is currently half off at just $70 in three other shades.

This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has worn the slim-fitting pants; she wore the same black skinnies for several casual events in 2023 and also owns an olive green version of the cargos.

Prince William and Princess Kate celebrated their 14th anniversary on April 29. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spells Of Love Teardrop Garnet Charm Hoops $118 at spellsoflove.co.uk

Princess Kate packed light for her trip, wearing the same See By Chloé ankle boots she paired with her brown skinny pants on Tuesday—a smart option for interacting with kids and forest rangers in the woods.

The mom of three kept her accessories simple for day two, wearing a familiar pair of gold hoop earrings with garnet drops by one of her go-to brands, Spells of Love.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After two days of country cool looks, royal fans will see quite a different side of royal style next week. From May 5 through 8, the Royal Family will celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a major parade, balcony appearance, tea party and other events to honor the end of World War II.