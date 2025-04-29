Kate Middleton Throws it Back to Her College Days in Ultra-Skinny Pants

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 29, and they went back to where it all began. The couple—who met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland—kicked off a two-day trip to the Scottish islands of Mull and Iona on Tuesday. But the location wasn't the only throwback during their anniversary trip, as the Princess of Wales brought back a style that was popular during their early aughts university days.

Skinny jeans are always a polarizing trend, and Princess Kate has really never let go of the silhouette over the years. However, she wore one of her tightest pairs of pants yet when arriving to the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. The ultra-slim style appears to be the same $70 pair of Massimo Dutti high-rise trousers she wore to visit with the Scouts in 2020, and she paired them with the same See By Chloé ankle boots.

The Princess of Wales updated the look with a new blazer by one of her favorite brands, Holland Cooper, debuting a $929 brown tweed style over a classic blue button-up shirt from Boden.

Princess Kate wore ultra-skinny pants with a new brown blazer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess got down to work at a community center. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple coordinated with their blazers and button-ups. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiki McDonough Kiki Classics Blue Topaz Pear Drop Earrings £1,139 at Kiki McDonough

Daniella Draper Personalised Gold Diamond Midnight Moon Necklace $1,100 at danielladraper.com

Kate accessorized with an old favorite style of Kiki McDonough drop earrings but in a new color, wearing an updated blue topaz version of her go-to green amethyst pair. She added an engraved Daniella Draper necklace featuring her childrens' initials, G, C and L, along with a second necklace with their corresponding initials above the design.

The Princess of Wales isn't the only one hanging on to the slim silhouette. Meghan Markle added skinny jeans to her new ShopMy platform on Instagram, including a $148 pair by one of her go-to brands, Frame.

During their anniversary trip, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited a community hub and an artisan market where they met local creators in the popular tourist destination. Later in the day, the couple will visit a local farm to learn about sustainable farming and hospitality on the island—and Kate will definitely be dressed for the occasion in her trusty boots.

