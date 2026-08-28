Palace Flags Are Flying at Half-Staff as King Charles Shares “Profound Sadness” Over the Loss of “Dear Cousin”

“It is with the most profound sadness that my wife and I have learned of the death of my dear cousin, King Harald V of Norway,” The King wrote in an Instagram post. “For thirty-five years, King Harald served his people with unwavering dedication, guiding Norway through times of great change with warmth and humility.”
King Harald, who was a second cousin of Queen Elizabeth, was a second cousin once removed of King Charles. Harald and the late Queen shared the same great-grandparents, King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra.
“As Norway mourns the loss of so towering a figure, my whole family join in remembering a much-loved kinsman and friend whose kindness, compassion and deep sense of duty echoed from across the sea and across the decades,” King Charles’s statement continued.
He referenced the “dreadful trials” of World War II that shaped King Harald’s childhood, praising the “special bonds” between Norway and the United Kingdom.
“The Queen and I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Queen Sonja and all her family, as Britain shares in Norway’s grief at this time of such heartbreaking loss,” he added.
Flags at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse are flying at half-staff to honor King Harald until 8 p.m. local time this evening.
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Tributes from other monarchies from around the world also poured in, with King Frederik of Denmark posting a sentimental letter he and wife Queen Mary sent to Norway's new king, King Harald and Queen Sonja's son, Haakon.
“Dear Haakon, it is with great sorrow that we have learned about the death of your father, His Majesty King Harald," he wrote. "We send our warmest thoughts and condolences to Aunt Sonja, to you and Mette-Marit, and to your family."
The Danish royal affectionately referred to King Harald as "Uncle Harald," although he was a third cousin to King Frederik.
“Your father meant a great deal to my mother and both of us. With his warm and dry sense of humor and unwavering calm, Uncle Harald made others feel comfortable and at ease in his presence,” he added. “He was an extraordinary man, with a twinkle in his eye and a big heart.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.