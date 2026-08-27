When Adults debuted on FX on Hulu in May 2025, TV obsessives found their new favorite friend group to watch. FX's hangout comedy from Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold has been a mainstay on social media since, as new viewers discover the word-of-mouth hit's mix of Gen Z satire and earnest codependency.
To celebrate the new season's release, Thiele, Elassal, Innanen, Rao, and Freyer sat down with Marie Claire to test their friendship with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?. The quintet flew through guessing each other's favorite apps, coffee orders, food icks, childhood lore, and treasured collections. (Shout out to all the coin collectors and lovers of Japanese denim out there.) It's clear that after filming two seasons together in Toronto, the rising stars have become TV's most enviable friend group, both on and off.
Watch the challenge above to get the scoop on Elassal's intricate hidden talent, Innanen's urinal encounter with Jeremy Strong, Rao's history of unrequited childhood crushes, and the impressive number of daps the actors exchanged in seven minutes. Then, head to Hulu to catch Adults season 2.
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Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.