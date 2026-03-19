King Frederick Lets Queen Mary Shine on Visit to Australia

"For me, Australia has held a very special place in my heart,” King Frederick said.

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King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark
(Image credit: Alamy)

Queen Mary might be Queen of the Danes, but in her home country of Australia she will always be “our Mary.” Born and raised in Tasmania, Mary Donaldson was a normal Aussie girl before she met the future King of Denmark, then known as Prince Frederick. King Frederick and Queen Mary are currently on a momentous royal visit to Australia, and it is putting the country’s relationship with Mary and Fred into perspective.

On Sunday, King Frederick gave a speech at a state banquet in Canberra, where he said, "for me, Australia has held a very special place in my heart ever since I slipped into that bar and lost it in a conversation that has never ended.” Queen Mary and King Frederick met at the Slip Inn during the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and Mary’s life was forever changed.

Denmark&#039;s King Federik X (2/R) and Queen Mary (2/L) chat with Victoria&#039;s state premier Jacinta Allan (L) and Victoria&#039;s Governor Margaret Garner (R) after the signing of the guest book at Government House in Melbourne on March 17, 2026.

Queen Mary and King Frederick are on an official visit to Australia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark&#039;s King Frederik X and Queen Mary meet with members of the public during a visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Monday, March 16, 2026. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch/POOL)

The Australian people are very fond of "our Mary."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she may be the Queen Consort of Denmark on a global stage, in Australia she is just “Mary,” a beloved, highly revered Australian cultural icon. During their recent visit, King Frederick told a story about their first royal visit to Mary’s home country in 2005. In Sydney, they were speaking to members of the public, and King Frederick recalled “Mary was chatting to some of the people who had shown up to say hello, and I stood next to Mary and I overheard a young boy standing next to his mother asking her, 'Mummy, Mummy, who's that boy next to Mary?'" The ‘boy next to Mary’ was in fact her new husband, the Crown Prince of Denmark.

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COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JANUARY 14: King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark at the proclamation of HM King Frederik X and HM Queen Mary of Denmark on January 14, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II steps down as Queen of Denmark and and entrusts the Danish throne to His Royal Highness The Crown Prince, who becomes His Majesty King Frederik X and Head of State of Denmark. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark at their royal proclamation in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3E1H27M Queen Mary at a state banquet at Government House in Canberra, Australia, Sunday, March 15, 2026. The royal couple is on a state visit to Australia from March 14-19, 2026. Along the way, the royal couple will visit Uluru in the North Territory, Canberra and Melbourne, before concluding the visit in the Queen&#039;s hometown of Hobart in Tasmania. The visit has a particular focus on green transition and 55 Danish companies are traveling as part of an official business promotion to promote cooperation within renewable energy and energy-efficient urban development. (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Sca

Queen Mary attends a state banquet in Australia.

(Image credit: Alamy)

"That's how it is occasionally, in the eyes of Australia,” King Frederick joked. “I suspect I shall always be the one standing next to Mary,” King Frederick said in his speech, before admitting “this is perfectly ﻿okay, I take that very much as a compliment." Queen Mary is incredibly popular in Australia, and this popularity has shown throughout their royal visit to the country, their first since becoming King and Queen in 2024.

Queen Mary took the opportunity to speak to the people of Australia, and let them know how important her Aussie heritage is to her. "In my speech to Frederik on his 50th birthday, which is now some years ago, we're getting close to 60, I said 'Our roots grow throughout our lives'," she said during their royal visit, before remarking "I feel so incredibly privileged to have my roots in both Australia and Denmark."﻿

Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.