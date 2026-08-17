King Charles's Goddaughter India Hicks Shares the "Extraordinary" Detail She'll "Never Forget" About Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Hicks, whose mother was a bridesmaid in the late Queen's wedding, recalls what stood out about Elizabeth's 2022 memorial.
Although she’s not a member of the Royal Family, India Hicks has grown up in royal circles her entire life as a goddaughter of King Charles and the daughter of Lady Pamela Hicks, one of Queen Elizabeth’s ladies-in-waiting. India, who lost her mother in June, recently sat down with the Telegraph to discuss her new book, but she also revealed some of her touching memories of royal events.
“I do feel we are saying goodbye to an amazing generation,” Hicks said of her mother and the late Queen. “They lived through a war and were so much tougher than us and much less spoilt. There’s so much to admire in them.”
Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Hicks said one thing that stands out the most is how the public’s floral tributes were included in the event. “As my mother and I descended the coach that took us from the Westminster Abbey service to Windsor, we were both hit by the most extraordinary smell of the floral tributes,” she told the publication. “It’s something I will never forget.”
Bouquets left to honor the late Queen were moved to line the Long Walk in Windsor as her casket traveled by car along the route to Windsor Castle, and Hicks noted, “It was such a wonderful touch that the flowers sent by her people were moved so they were there at the centre of everything.”
Another royal memory the author shared was a souvenir she received from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s 2005 wedding. “It was just this little memento that was incredibly moving,” she said, explaining she received a slice of wedding cake in a beautifully designed tin.
On the topic of design, Hicks—who served as a bridesmaid at Princess Diana and Prince Charles's wedding—is launching her latest book, India Hicks: Entertaining, With a Side of Chaos, this September. Focused on hosting in a busy world, the title aims to be less “perfection-oriented” than her last entertaining book, released seven years ago.
India says that “in the intervening years” since her last book, “life has got more chaotic and frantic—for me and everyone else, I think—and I’ve realised that with entertaining, it doesn’t have to be perfect. I want people to look at this and breathe a sigh of relief and realise this is manageable.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.