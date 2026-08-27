Rosalía's Newspaper-Print Dress Follows in Carrie Bradshaw's Footsteps—For Under $160

Ahead of her concert on August 27, the performer and her stylist, Jose Carayol, left pre-show sweats in her luggage. Instead, Rosalía flaunted Desigual's version of the iconic pattern. The $160 style from the Spanish brand featured a scoop neck and a collage of breaking news and crossword puzzles.
To complement her no-accessories-needed dress, the "Berghain" singer kept the look classic with vintage ballet flats from Dolce & Gabbana, slim secondhand Gucci sunglasses, and a teeny-tiny tennis bracelet.
Rosalía isn't the first It girl with a newspaper dress story either—and she certainly won't be the last. Real-life Carrie, Sarah Jessica Parker, revisited the Dior design while filming Sex and the City 2 in 2009. In true character style, she matched the print's maximalism with an oversized pendant necklace, a bedazzled coin purse, and sky-high Christian Louboutin stilettos.
Skipping ahead to April 2023, Emily Ratajkowski became the next New Yorker to give newspaper dressing a go. The My Body author traded a Galliano-era gown for a halter-neck midi dress from Miaou. Much like Dior and Desigual, the L.A. label splattered its logo all over the front (page). The hemline of her knee-sweeping skirt was asymmetrical, revealing the vintage Dior addition to EmRata's off-duty outfit: brown knee-high boots.
As recently as the May 2025 premiere of Hurry Up Tomorrow, Jenna Ortega and her stylist, Enrique Melendez, tracked down the cowl-neck dress worn by Parker on Sex and the City. It wasn't easy: Last year, Melendez told Marie Claire that Dior only agreed to share it for one day: "If we damaged it, we had to pay $250,000," he said. "I was almost in tears, because it fit [Ortega] like a glove."
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Fashion insiders will also always have a soft spot for newspaper-print dresses. During the Cruise 2027 runway circuit, both Chanel and Dior debuted fresh newspaper perspectives. In late April, the former's new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, sculpted a ballgown, a tweed jacket, and a ruffled shirtdress out of French headlines. Two weeks later, Dior's Jonathan Anderson nodded to Galliano-planted roots—but the newspaper print decorated a bow-shaped bag, not a dress.
And just like that, with Rosalia's latest look, the newspaper print is still as relevant today as it was almost 30 years ago.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.