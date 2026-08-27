Rosalía's Newspaper-Print Dress Follows in Carrie Bradshaw's Footsteps—For Under $160

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Rosalía styled a newspaper dress from Desigual with heeled ballet flats
(Image credit: Courtesy of Desigual)

It seems all of my favorite fashion girls reserved their best Carrie Bradshaw-certified 'fits for a random week in August: While Kaia Gerber brought a Fendi Baguette bag to the 2026 US Open, Zoë Kravitz channeled the Sex and the City star's signature white T-shirt-micro shorts summer uniform. Now, Rosalía is dipping her feet into the Carrie Archives. The pop star appeared in Mexico City in a newspaper-print dress reminiscent of the Dior style Carrie famously wore in Season 3 of Sex and the City.

Ahead of her concert on August 27, the performer and her stylist, Jose Carayol, left pre-show sweats in her luggage. Instead, Rosalía flaunted Desigual's version of the iconic pattern. The $160 style from the Spanish brand featured a scoop neck and a collage of breaking news and crossword puzzles.

Rosal&amp;iacute;a styled a newspaper dress from Desigual with heeled ballet flats

Rosalía made herself unmissable in a newspaper-print dress from Desigual.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Desigual)

To complement her no-accessories-needed dress, the "Berghain" singer kept the look classic with vintage ballet flats from Dolce & Gabbana, slim secondhand Gucci sunglasses, and a teeny-tiny tennis bracelet.

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Rosal&amp;iacute;a styled a newspaper dress from Desigual with heeled ballet flats

Appreciate Desigual's newspaper print up close.

(Image credit: Desigual)

While the Sex and the City costume was made by John Galliano, who showed it during the Dior Fall 2000 fashion show, the newspaper design goes back even further, to a 1935 Elsa Schiaparelli look. Since then, it has seen many iterations from even more brands.

Rosalía isn't the first It girl with a newspaper dress story either—and she certainly won't be the last. Real-life Carrie, Sarah Jessica Parker, revisited the Dior design while filming Sex and the City 2 in 2009. In true character style, she matched the print's maximalism with an oversized pendant necklace, a bedazzled coin purse, and sky-high Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a newspaper dress from Dior by John Galliano in 2009 for Sex and the City

Almost two decades ago, Sarah Jessica Parker wore the newspaper Dior dress again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skipping ahead to April 2023, Emily Ratajkowski became the next New Yorker to give newspaper dressing a go. The My Body author traded a Galliano-era gown for a halter-neck midi dress from Miaou. Much like Dior and Desigual, the L.A. label splattered its logo all over the front (page). The hemline of her knee-sweeping skirt was asymmetrical, revealing the vintage Dior addition to EmRata's off-duty outfit: brown knee-high boots.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a newspaper dress in Arpril 2023

Back in 2023, Emily Ratajkowski wore a newspaper-print dress from Miaou.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As recently as the May 2025 premiere of Hurry Up Tomorrow, Jenna Ortega and her stylist, Enrique Melendez, tracked down the cowl-neck dress worn by Parker on Sex and the City. It wasn't easy: Last year, Melendez told Marie Claire that Dior only agreed to share it for one day: "If we damaged it, we had to pay $250,000," he said. "I was almost in tears, because it fit [Ortega] like a glove."

Jenna Ortega wore the vintage Dior by John galliano newspaper dress

Last year, Jenna Ortega paid homage to the historic style on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion insiders will also always have a soft spot for newspaper-print dresses. During the Cruise 2027 runway circuit, both Chanel and Dior debuted fresh newspaper perspectives. In late April, the former's new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, sculpted a ballgown, a tweed jacket, and a ruffled shirtdress out of French headlines. Two weeks later, Dior's Jonathan Anderson nodded to Galliano-planted roots—but the newspaper print decorated a bow-shaped bag, not a dress.

A model wore Chanel&#039;s newspaper-print dress on the Cruise 2027 runway

A model wore Chanel's newspaper-print dress on the Cruise 2027 runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore Chanel&#039;s newspaper-print dress on the Cruise 2027 runway

Headlines covered this entire three-piece set on the Chanel Cruise catwalk.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore Chanel&#039;s newspaper-print dress on the Cruise 2027 runway

Matthieu Blazy's stark white tassels added some texture to the already-striking print.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore Dior&#039;s newspaper print on the Cruise 2027 runway

Another model carried Dior's newspaper purse at the Cruise 2027 show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And just like that, with Rosalia's latest look, the newspaper print is still as relevant today as it was almost 30 years ago.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.