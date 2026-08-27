Prince Harry’s Cousin Shares Thoughts on His “Exciting” Return and What Meghan Markle Might Be Able to Give Her Advice About

Lady Eliza Spencer is the first family member of Harry's to comment on the Duke of Sussex's return to England.

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A split of Eliza Spencer and Prince Harry
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Birmingham, England on August 26 to start their new chapter living in the U.K., and the first member of Harry’s family has spoken out on the couple’s surprising move.

The Duke of Sussex’s first cousin Lady Eliza Spencer, who is the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, told the Mirror that she was looking forward to Harry’s return to Britain.

“Absolutely, it’s exciting!” Eliza said during the launch of her rosé brand, Lala V, at London beverage retailer Hackstons on Wednesday night. “We would love to be able to find some time to visit.”

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Lady Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Lockwood, Kitty Spencer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle&#039;s wedding

Lady Eliza (far left) joins brother Louis Spencer, mother Victoria Lockwood and sister Kitty Spencer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posing on a red carpet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured on August 7, landed in Birmingham this week to start their new chapter in England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Eliza’s new business venture shares something in common with Meghan Markle, who launched lifestyle brand As Ever in April 2025. Along with jam, baking maxes and flower sprinkles, the Duchess of Sussex also sells her own wine, including a rosé, which was added to As Ever’s collection last summer.

When asked if she’d be swapping some business tips with Meghan, Lady Eliza replied with a simple, “Maybe!”

Eliza, who announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Channing Millerd last August, has not announced her wedding date just yet, but has been working on building her new brand alongside her fiancé, who also serves as her business partner in the venture.

Lady Eliza Spencer posing on a red carpet in an evening gown

Lady Eliza is pictured at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumored to be settling in the Cotswolds, and have enrolled their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, in a British school. A friend of the couple recently told the Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan could be in Britain for a decade or longer.

Discussing Prince Harry's plans, the source said, “The way he sees it is that he will be here for the next 12 to 15 years, minimum. He sees himself as a full-time father and he will be here for them spending every Saturday watching Archie play rugby. That is the agenda.”

Sounds like there will be plenty of time for Spencer cousin meetups soon.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.