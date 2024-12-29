The Future Queen of Norway Reflects on "Challenging" and "Demanding" Year Following Son's Arrest Scandal
Marius Borg Høiby was arrested three times in 2024, and has been banned from the royal residence.
2024 has been a rather tumultuous year for the Norwegian Royal Family. The future King and Queen of Norway, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon, were forced to deal with an extremely public scandal when Mette-Marit's son, Marius Borg Høiby, was arrested on three separate occasions. Now, the future Queen of Norway has responded to her son's arrests and the accusations against him.
In October, Borg Høiby was banned from the royal residence after being arrested for allegedly burglarizing the property. In November, Borg Høiby was arrested on suspicion of rape, per Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten. It was his third arrest in as many months.
"If I had to choose one word for this year, it would be 'challenging,'" Mette-Marit told NRK (via the Daily Mail). "It has been a demanding year and a demanding autumn for us."
Mette-Marit welcomed her son, Borg Høiby, in a previous relationship, before marrying Crown Prince Haakon. As such, Borg Høiby doesn't hold an official royal title or carry out any duties on behalf of the Norwegian Royal Family. However, his proximity to the future King and Queen has caused uproar in Norway.
Royal commentator for Norway's TV2, Ole-Jørgen Schulsrud-Hansen, previously discussed the impact Borg Høiby's scandals have had on the Norwegian Royal Family and the general public. "According to surveys, the Norwegian public has voiced a diminishing trust in the monarchy due to the scandals and controversies that have rocked the institution the past year," he told Marie Claire earlier this year. While the arrests have been troubling, Schulsrud-Hansen suggested that the public will still support the future King and Queen. "The public seems to have a deal of sympathy for the Crown Princess at this time," he explained.
The broadcaster further explained, "The Høiby case has evolved into the extreme from what it was when he was first arrested in August, and a comment from the Royal Family at that time could have done more bad than good."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Royal Fans Compare Princess Kate to Princess Diana Following Sandringham Walkabout on Christmas Day
"That's something Diana would have done."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Match in Cozy Knits for Their NYC Date Night
The couple coordinated their looks for a double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in NYC.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Tina Knowles Defended Beyoncé Against Trolls After Her Christmas Day NFL Performance
"It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later," Knowles wrote on Instagram.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Icily Displeased" When Her Son Prince Edward Quit the Royal Marines
Prince Philip was "unexpectedly supportive" of the decision.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Stay at Sandringham Isn't "Glamorous," or Particularly Comfortable
Many of the royals are forced to sleep on "old fashioned beds with the really creaky springs at the bottom."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Margaret's Grandson Sparks Engagement Rumors by Introducing Girlfriend at Sandringham Over Christmas
Is another royal wedding on the horizon?
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlotte Reportedly Underwent a "Royal Crash Course" With Princess Anne and Could Inherit Her Title
She's learning "the subtle signals and messaging the royals give to stay in control of a situation."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comments About Her Health, Says She's "Hugely Grateful" Following Cancer Diagnosis
"Cancer just really does resonate with so many families," the Princess of Wales told royal fans at Sandringham.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Brother Pays Tribute to the Late Royal With Christmas Visit to Her Grave at Althorp House
"Good place to sit on Christmas Eve during a quiet moment."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George Has "Replaced" Prince Harry in One of the Royal Family's Annual Christmas Traditions
"It was interesting to see that Harry has now been substituted for Prince George..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles References Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis and the "Uncertainties and Anxieties of Illness" in His Christmas Speech
"All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life."
By Amy Mackelden Published