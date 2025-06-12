Princess Märtha Louise's Daughter Is Joining a Popular Reality TV Series, Despite Being 6th in Line to the Norwegian Throne
"Mindset: gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss," the royal said while announcing the news on Instagram.
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's daughter is branching out into reality TV. Leah Isadora Behn, who is currently 6th in line to the Norwegian throne, has announced her participation in a reality TV series called Forræder, which is Norway's version of The Traitors.
Announcing the news on Instagram, Behn wrote, "Traitors Season 5 with @tv2norge...Mindset: gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss." She continued, "See you in the fall, this is going to be sick." Clearly, Behn is ready to be a conniving and memorable reality TV contestant.
The 20-year-old royal has two sisters—22-year-old Maud Angelica and 16-year-old Emma Tallulah. The trio's father, Ari Behn, passed away in December 2019 at the age of 47.
Leah isn't the first member of her family to embark upon a career in reality TV, either. Her older sister Maud appeared on the Norwegian version of The Masked Singer, Maskorama, in 2022. It's also worth noting that Princess Märtha Louise's three daughters don't have royal titles, despite being in line for the Norwegian throne.
Aside from a possible future as a reality television star, Leah is a social media influencer with almost 150,000 Instagram followers, as of June 2025.
Leah's mother, Princess Märtha Louise, married American Shaman Durek Verrett on August 31, 2024. The couple tied the knot at Hotel Union in Geiranger, Norway, which offers incredible views of a World Heritage Site-designated Norwegian Fjord.
In April, Princess Märtha Louise and her new husband shared their top relationship tips on social media. "Always telling the truth and always being transparent with each other builds a beautiful and successful relationship because you can trust each other and know that, no matter what is said, love will always be there," Verrett shared in the video.
Märtha Louise emphasized the importance of taking "responsibility for your triggers." She further explained, "It's mostly you who has the triggers inside of you from something in the past, it's not actually the person in front of you."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
