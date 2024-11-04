The Former Waitress Who Will Become Queen of Norway

Commoners marrying into a royal family is nothing new (looking at you, Kate Middleton), but the story of Norway's future queen, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is a particularly interesting one. Amid the intensifying drama with her son Marius Borg Høiby, we're taking a look back at how this single mother went from waiting tables to wearing tiaras.

Born Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby, the woman who'd go on to become Norway's future queen had an unconventional background. Her father was a convicted felon who later married an exotic dancer after divorcing Mette-Marit's mom, and the princess went on to date not one, but two felons herself.

One of them was Morten Borg, the father of her son, Marius, and her association with him caused a scandal when Mette-Marit got engaged to her future husband, Crown Prince Haakon. She met the prince at a Norwegian music festival, and they announced their engagement in December 2000.

Mette-Marit's son, Marius, joined the royal couple at their 2001 wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The now-royal admitted that she frequented wild parties and raves in her youth, per a pre-wedding interview (via the Associated Press), but "assured Norwegians that she condemned drugs and was ready for sober palace life."

Despite her confession, a single mom who used to be a waitress marrying into a royal family wasn't well-received at the time. In fact, one headline from the Independent after their 2001 royal wedding proclaimed, "Norwegian prince marries commoner-than-most bride."

The article went hard on Mette-Marit, claiming that her "tearful account" didn't change "the general view that she is totally unsuited to her designated role as Queen of Norway." The fact that Haakon and his bride lived together before marriage was also seen as a no-no in the eyes of the public and the Lutheran Church of Norway.

The princess is dedicated to a number of Norwegian charities. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess often wears red to represent Norway's flag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, nearly 25 years later, public opinion of the future Norwegian queen has softened. The stylish mom of three—who welcomed Princess Ingrid Alexandra (another future queen) in 2004 and Prince Sverre Magnus in 2005 with Crown Prince Haakon—is dedicated to numerous charitable causes.

While she supports many organizations in the areas of mental health, social inclusion and entrepreneurship, per the Norwegian royal family's website, she serves as patron of the Norwegian Red Cross and is deeply involved in HIV/AIDS-related initiatives.

In terms of her own health, Mette-Marit was diagnosed with a serious lung disease called pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. The condition forced her to take a leave of absence from royal duties in October 2024, per a palace statement.

King Harald and Queen Sonja (seated) posed with Crown Princess-Mette Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and their two children, Ingrid Alexandra (left) and Sverre Magnus (right) during the wedding celebrations for Princess Martha Louise of Norway in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While she frequently makes appearances with Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, the crown princess's eldest child, Marius Borg Høiby, rarely joins his royal stepfamily. The 27-year-old was arrested on charges of alleged domestic violence in August 2024, and Mette-Marit will likely be brought forward for questioning in the case, per Norwegian publication Aftenposten.

Borg Høiby was also recently banned from accessing his mother and stepfather's home after throwing an out-of-control party that resulted in a burglary. Needless to say, the keys have been taken away.

As first in line to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon will become king when his father, King Harald, dies, making Mette-Marit queen.