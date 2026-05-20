Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Designer Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Gown as She Celebrates Anniversary
Princess Kate's sister walked down the aisle nine years ago today.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, May 20, but it seems like yesterday that they walked down the aisle. The couple married at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, located a stone’s throw from the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, where the reception was held. Although her high-profile wedding was attended by royals and celebrities alike, it was the bride’s dress that truly stole the show.
Pippa chose a classic lace dress by British designer Giles Deacon, with the high-necked, cap-sleeved design featuring a full skirt, hand-embroidered pearls and a keyhole back. The gown doesn’t have any visible seams, and at the time, Deacon told Business of Fashion, “I wanted that ‘’How-was-that-done?’ factor.”
To accomplish the look, the design was “all hand-pieced,” he said, adding it was “why you don’t actually see a seam.”
Pippa’s gown also had a vintage movie influence, with Deacon telling the outlet that he “always loved the dancing scenes in The Leopard,” referring to the 1963 historical drama. “I know they were all hoop crinolines in the film, but there’s something gorgeous about having that great movement, with the skirt spinning round, keeping its shape.”
Although her gown's '60s influence didn't necessarily count as Pippa's “something old,” she took care of that with an accessory from big sister Kate's wedding day.
Pippa wore the same Robinson Pelham pearl drop earrings she wore to Princess Kate's 2011 wedding—a sweet touch that referenced her own journey from bridesmaid to bride.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.