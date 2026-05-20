Duchess Sophie’s Chelsea Flower Show Bag Is An Updated Take On A Classic

Summer events, like London’s iconic Chelsea Flower Show, seem to have an outfit formula: floral dress, straw tote, espadrilles—and maybe a hat if you’re feeling dramatic. There’s nothing wrong with a classic combo—it works time and time again—but even the perfect outfit needs a little updating. Duchess Sophie showed us exactly how it's done on a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show alongside her husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh. Duchess Sophie ditched the frilly dress and florals, and updated the classic straw bag with a modern silhouette.

Duchess Sophie attends the Chelsea Flower Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie skipped the obvious florals for the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie wore an unexpected trench coat and trouser coordinated set in a soft rose hue. The rosy tone of the set was the only obvious sign of flowers in her outfit. Her blouse featured an abstract pseudo-botanical print from Soler London, titled the “California” blouse, but is notably absent from classic florals. Classic wedges and leafy gold earrings tied the look together.

"What a perfect palette for the Flower Show – soft, feminine and utterly seasonal," Leanne Jones , a London College of Fashion-trained stylist told Hello. "The color‑blocking of the Theory trousers with the matching coat is modern and confident, while the floral Soler shirt adds a playful, romantic note." The look is slightly unexpected, as other guests flock to the event in floral lace dresses, sun hats, and straw totes.

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Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A close-up of Duchess Sophie's bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outfit was given a modern touch in the form of Radley’s ‘The Golborne’ raffia grab bag. An update from the classic straw tote or Loewe-esque basket tote, the grab bag features a modern shape and leather details for a professional design. Radley describes the bag as “a chunky silhouette crafted with soft, smooth leather” that serves as “the perfect backdrop to a range of understated craft details.” The style adds an unexpectedly modern finish to the outfit, with enough room for summer essentials.

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TOPICS Duchess Sophie