Princess Diana has been hailed as a beauty icon for over forty years, ever since her pop of blue eyeliner at the announcement of her engagement to the then-Prince of Wales, Prince Charles. Ever since, her classic beauty and elegant makeup has been admired by women throughout the decades.

Beauty journalist Paloma Sedeno called Princess Diana “the original it-girl” as she revealed “Princess Diana’s beauty essentials” on Instagram. “Here are Princess Diana’s favorite beauty products that you can still buy today,” Sedeno said, before diving into the late princess’s beauty products that you can still get your hands on.

Lady Diana Spencer became an instant icon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Her butler, Paul Burrell, said that her daily fragrance was 24 Faubourg from Hermés,” Sedeno reports. The classic Hermés scent is described by the brand as “bursting with the scent of white flowers, from radiant orange blossom and sunny jasmine to enveloping vanilla.” This complex floral scent is nothing compared to her bridal perfume. “Her wedding day perfume was Quelques Fleur,” Sedeno said. "It has 250 different types of flowers in it.” The legendary floral scent was created by perfumer Houbigant Paris in 1912,

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Princess Diana's classic beauty. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Houbigant Paris Quelques Fleurs L'original Eau De Parfum Spray $250 at Saks Fifth Avenue

“She kept her lip color pretty simple,” Sedeno observed, sharing that “she loved the By Terry rose balm.” Princess Diana must have been a huge fan of florals, especially roses, since she opted for the very flowery toner from Fresh. “She had great skin courtesy of the Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Toner from Fresh,” Sedeno shared.

Princess Diana's classic makeup look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By Terry Baume De Rose Liquid Lip Balm $48 at REVOLVE

Although many of the products still exist in their original formula from the 1980s and 1990s, some have seen a little update. “Makeup artists would frequently use the Max Factor Sheer Foundation on her,” Sedeno revealed, before sharing an updated version of the product “and the Max Factor blush sticks.”

Max Factor Max Factor Lasting Performance Foundation $15.82 at Amazon US

Princess Diana's signature blue eyeliner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sephora Diorshow on Stage Crayon Kohl Liner - 099 Black $35 at Sephora

Of all of Princess Diana’s iconic beauty choices, her signature eyeliner has to be the most memorable. “She was also a fan of blue eyeliner to make her eyes pop,” Sedeno said. “She used to use the Elizabeth Arden one, it's tricky to get your hands on now, but this Dior one is really similar.”

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