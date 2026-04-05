Princess Kate's Tiny $450 Bag Is the Perfect Easter Accessory for Her Unexpected Self-Portrait Dress Rewear

On April 5, 2026, Princess Kate joined the Royal Family for their annual Easter Matins church service at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. The Princess of Wales was positively glowing as she arrived alongside Prince William and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Princess Kate pulled a classic Self-Portrait dress from her closet—last worn in April 2022 for a visit to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists alongside Princess Anne. The smart cream dress gives the appearance of being a fitted long-sleeve jacket and a long flared skirt, cinched at the waist with a matching belt and featuring an embroidered bodice.

The Princess of Wales accessorized her sleek recycled outfit with Ralph Lauren Celia Pumps in Rl Gold, which have sadly sold-out in this particular shade, but remain available in black. Kate's Juliette Botterill Oak Leaf Teardrop Hat in an oyster shade was the ideal accoutrement to her Self-Portrait dress.

Article continues below

A tiny $450 DeMellier Nano Montreal Bag in Deep Toffee Smooth complemented the royal's footwear choice, and is the perfect size for collecting a select few eggs on any Easter egg hunt.

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate arrive at St. George's Chapel on Easter Sunday 2026. (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

For jewelry, the Princess of Wales rewore Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, along with her Annoushka Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring from Prince William.

Prince Louis and Princess Kate on Easter Sunday 2026. (Image credit: Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Kate's sumptuous cream ensemble stood out next to her sons, George and Louis, and husband William, who all wore deep navy suits with baby blue ties. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte rewore her bespoke Catherine Walker oatmeal coat, featuring brown accents and buttons, with a baby blue dress underneath.

Princess Kate arrives at the Royal Family's Easter Sunday service alongside her family. (Image credit: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

Whether she's rewearing a classic piece from her closet or debuting new items, Princess Kate's style remains iconic.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Outfits Inspired by Princess Kate