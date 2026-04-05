Princess Kate's Tiny $450 Bag Is the Perfect Easter Accessory for Her Unexpected Self-Portrait Dress Rewear
The Princess of Wales previously wore the very same dress for an engagement in 2022.
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On April 5, 2026, Princess Kate joined the Royal Family for their annual Easter Matins church service at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. The Princess of Wales was positively glowing as she arrived alongside Prince William and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Princess Kate pulled a classic Self-Portrait dress from her closet—last worn in April 2022 for a visit to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists alongside Princess Anne. The smart cream dress gives the appearance of being a fitted long-sleeve jacket and a long flared skirt, cinched at the waist with a matching belt and featuring an embroidered bodice.
The Princess of Wales accessorized her sleek recycled outfit with Ralph Lauren Celia Pumps in Rl Gold, which have sadly sold-out in this particular shade, but remain available in black. Kate's Juliette Botterill Oak Leaf Teardrop Hat in an oyster shade was the ideal accoutrement to her Self-Portrait dress.Article continues below
A tiny $450 DeMellier Nano Montreal Bag in Deep Toffee Smooth complemented the royal's footwear choice, and is the perfect size for collecting a select few eggs on any Easter egg hunt.
For jewelry, the Princess of Wales rewore Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, along with her Annoushka Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring from Prince William.
Princess Kate's sumptuous cream ensemble stood out next to her sons, George and Louis, and husband William, who all wore deep navy suits with baby blue ties. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte rewore her bespoke Catherine Walker oatmeal coat, featuring brown accents and buttons, with a baby blue dress underneath.
Whether she's rewearing a classic piece from her closet or debuting new items, Princess Kate's style remains iconic.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.