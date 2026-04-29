Princess Kate Keeps Cozy in Her Favorite Brand on Nostalgic Anniversary Date With Prince William
Princess Kate wore a cozy brown sweater from ME+EM for the day of royal engagements and royal romance.
Prince William and Princess Kate celebrated fifteen happy years of marriage, squeezing in a royal engagement and a romantic lunch date in between school drop off and school pick up. After sharing a sweet family photo to mark the special occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited an education charity that benefitted from the Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011, and then snuck off for lunch at a special spot.
With a sentimental mom necklace peeking out from her powder blue blazer, Princess Kate met with school children and got involved in their math activities. Prince William and Princess Kate learned about the IntoUniversity program’s progress and their FOCUS Days. In 2011, when they launched the Royal Wedding Gift Fund, the organization had six centres in London. Fifteen years later, IntoUniversity has grown to 46 centers across England and Scotland, supporting more than 60,000 children every year.
Princess Kate wore a cozy brown sweater from ME+EM for the day of royal engagements and royal romance. The super-soft Felted Knit Tee is described as a “tactile take on an everyday staple,” showing how a simple investment piece can easily elevate an outfit. Paired with chocolate brown trousers and a powder blue blazer, the outfit worked for the professional setting. A sentimental “G C L” necklace modernized the workwear ensemble.Article continues below
After their cheerful visit with school children, Prince William and Princess Kate enjoyed an intimate lunch date at a very nostalgic location—The Goring Hotel. Princess Kate spent the night before her wedding at the iconic hotel in 2011, so their return to the venue must have been extra special. While there is no word on what they dined on, The Goring’s lunch menu features local crab, salmon, and lamb dishes, which all appeared at Prince William and Princess Kate’s royal wedding dinner.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.