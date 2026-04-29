Prince William and Princess Kate celebrated fifteen happy years of marriage, squeezing in a royal engagement and a romantic lunch date in between school drop off and school pick up. After sharing a sweet family photo to mark the special occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited an education charity that benefitted from the Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011, and then snuck off for lunch at a special spot.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity. (Image credit: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace)

Prince William and Princess Kate shared a new family photo on their 15th wedding anniversary. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Royal)

With a sentimental mom necklace peeking out from her powder blue blazer, Princess Kate met with school children and got involved in their math activities. Prince William and Princess Kate learned about the IntoUniversity program’s progress and their FOCUS Days. In 2011, when they launched the Royal Wedding Gift Fund, the organization had six centres in London. Fifteen years later, IntoUniversity has grown to 46 centers across England and Scotland, supporting more than 60,000 children every year.

Princess Kate wore a cozy brown sweater from ME+EM for the day of royal engagements and royal romance. The super-soft Felted Knit Tee is described as a “tactile take on an everyday staple,” showing how a simple investment piece can easily elevate an outfit. Paired with chocolate brown trousers and a powder blue blazer, the outfit worked for the professional setting. A sentimental “G C L” necklace modernized the workwear ensemble.

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IntoUniversity benefitted from Their Royal Highness's Royal Wedding Fund in 2011. (Image credit: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace)

Princess Kate stayed at The Goring Hotel the night before her wedding in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After their cheerful visit with school children, Prince William and Princess Kate enjoyed an intimate lunch date at a very nostalgic location—The Goring Hotel. Princess Kate spent the night before her wedding at the iconic hotel in 2011, so their return to the venue must have been extra special. While there is no word on what they dined on, The Goring’s lunch menu features local crab, salmon, and lamb dishes, which all appeared at Prince William and Princess Kate’s royal wedding dinner.

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TOPICS Prince William