Queen Camilla Gives Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Accessory a French Girl Twist

Queen Camilla has been quietly putting her own stamp on Queen Elizabeth’s fashion legacy, and she showed she’s on top of her style game while joining King Charles for a three-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The King and Queen arrived in Belfast on Tuesday, May 19, and Camilla put a French girl spin on some classic British brands as they met organizers and performers involved in an upcoming Irish festival. The weather didn’t quite cooperate for their visit, but Queen Camilla was prepared with one of the late Queen’s favorite accessories, a clear Fulton birdcage umbrella.

Queen Elizabeth owned the British brand’s bubble umbrellas in a huge variety of colors, but Camilla favors classic black. And while The Queen has long been a fan of her late mother-in-law’s beloved Launer bags, she carried a Princess Diana-approved style for her trip to Belfast, choosing a beige Lady Dior bag.

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Queen Camilla carries a Lady Dior bag and Fulton umbrella during her trip to Northern Ireland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen paired her Anna Valentine coat and Fiona Clare dress with Chanel shoes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lady Dior bag is one of Camilla's favorite styles, and she's been spotted carrying the quilted style in black and white versions over the years, along with her biscuit-hued colorway.

She kept the French theme going with cap-toed Chanel heels and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, but added a tribute to the Emerald Isles with her brooch. Queen Camilla wore one of Queen Elizabeth's wedding gifts pinned to her lapel, choosing the late monarch's turquoise and diamond shamrock brooch.

As for the rest of her outfit, Queen Camilla wore a baby blue wrap coat by one of her go-to designers, Anna Valentine, pairing it with a cheerful white floral-print dress by British designer Fiona Clare.

Queen Camilla waves as she visits a primary school in Belfast. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla poses at a Hillsborough Castle garden party on May 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 20, The Queen had another shamrock moment, pinning the same brooch to a navy coat by The Fold before changing into a brighter blue coat dress and hat for a garden party at Hillsborough Castle. This time, she swapped her shamrock for a diamond and sapphire butterfly brooch that she's owned for a number of years—the perfect pin for a day in the garden.

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TOPICS Queen Camilla