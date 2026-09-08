Prince George Laughs at Prince William's Embarrassing Dad Mishap During Eton College Dropoff

The future King encountered a relatable struggle on his son's first day of school.

Kristin Contino&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince George walking into Eton College
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George started his first day at boarding school on Tuesday, September 8, with parents Prince William and Princess Kate joining him for his big day at Eton College. Despite the pouring rain, all three royals wore brown suede shoes (perhaps with a bit of weatherproofing magic), but it wasn't their footwear that turned out to be a struggle in the weather.

Prince William was photographed fighting with his umbrella in the downpour, with his black brolly blowing inside out as the Wales family walked through one of Eton's stone archways. Prince George, 13, couldn't help but laugh as he watched his dad attempt to fix the umbrella before eventually closing it and giving up.

Prince William struggles with his umbrella walking next to Prince George and Princess Kate

Prince William's umbrella blew inside out as the family arrived at Eton College.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate, Prince George walking next to Prince William blocked by an umbrella

Prince George giggled as his dad attempted to fix the umbrella.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales opted to get wet rather than battle with his brolly, but luckily, Princess Kate's umbrella stayed intact as the family greeted Eton College's headmaster and provost.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

New Etonian Prince George seemed unbothered by the pouring rain, walking in between his parents sans umbrella and grinning widely during the photo call.

Prince George in his Eton College uniform

Prince George poses in his new Eton College uniform on September 8.

(Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace)

Prince George posing next to a column in his Eton uniform

A splash of water can be seen on George's sleeve in one of his new portraits.

(Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace)

George changed out of his navy suit and suede shoes and into the iconic Eton College uniform, posing for three new portraits with one of his family's trusted photographers, Matt Porteous.

Although he ducked into an archway for the historic pictures, the future King didn't quite escape the rain—a splash of water can be seen on the sleeve of his traditional jacket in the snaps.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.