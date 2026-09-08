Prince George Laughs at Prince William's Embarrassing Dad Mishap During Eton College Dropoff

Prince William was photographed fighting with his umbrella in the downpour, with his black brolly blowing inside out as the Wales family walked through one of Eton's stone archways. Prince George, 13, couldn't help but laugh as he watched his dad attempt to fix the umbrella before eventually closing it and giving up.
The Prince of Wales opted to get wet rather than battle with his brolly, but luckily, Princess Kate's umbrella stayed intact as the family greeted Eton College's headmaster and provost.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.