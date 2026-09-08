Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince George All Took the Same Fashion Risk For the Future King's First Day at Eton College

George and his father matched in navy suits and slightly different blue ties, while Princess Kate went with a deep green Emilia Wickstead dress she's worn previously. But despite the heavy rain on Tuesday, Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince George all chose a surprising footwear option: brown suede shoes.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.