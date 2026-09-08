Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince George All Took the Same Fashion Risk For the Future King's First Day at Eton College

The 13-year-old stepped into his future while matching with mom and dad.

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Princess kate, Prince George and Prince William walking with an umbrella at Eton College
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a milestone day for Prince George as he arrived at Eton College for his first day of secondary school on September 8, and the Wales family showed a united front with one fashion detail.

Prince William and Princess Kate have had a penchant for coordinating with their kids over the years, and the future King's first day at the historic boarding school was no different.

George and his father matched in navy suits and slightly different blue ties, while Princess Kate went with a deep green Emilia Wickstead dress she's worn previously. But despite the heavy rain on Tuesday, Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince George all chose a surprising footwear option: brown suede shoes.

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Princess Kate, Prince William and Prince George under an umbrella at Eton College

All three royals wore brown suede shoes on Prince George's rainy first day at Eton College.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess kate, Prince George and Prince William walking with umbrellas outside Eton College

The Wales family arrives at Eton College on Tuesday, September 8.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has been a longtime fan of Gianvito Rossi's towering pumps, owning them in a rainbow of colors, and she went for a chocolate suede pair for George's big day at Eton.

Meanwhile, George chose a pair of brown suede loafers, while the Prince of Wales wore classic lace-up oxfords in the same hue.

Princess Kate finished off her first day outfit with an old favorite chunky gold necklace by Laura Lombardi and her Cartier Trinity earrings.

Prince George in his Eton College uniform

Prince George wears his Eton College uniform on September 8.

(Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace)

After meeting with the college's headmaster, Simon Henderson, and provost Nicholas Coleridge, Prince George made a quick change as he stepped into his future as an official Etonian.

Kensington Palace released three portraits of the teenager in his new school uniform, with George swapping his suede shoes for shiny black oxfords as he posed outside the 586-year-old boarding school.

As for the Wales family's rainy day moment, it seems they took advantage of one of my favorite shoe tricks: a handy waterproofing spray.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.