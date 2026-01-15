Princess Kate's Relatable Rainy Day Moment Proves She's Just Like Us
Ruin my suede shoes, why don’t you?
England is known for many things: the Royal Family, beautiful castles and architecture, and the rain. All of these British icons came together in an adorably relatable video featuring the Princess of Wales. Shortly after her reception with the England Women’s Rugby Team, the Princess of Wales was seen making a very low-key departure from a side door of Windsor Castle onto the Quadrangle.
In a video shared by Marks London Reels on Facebook, Princess Kate can be seen holding a large black umbrella while she dodges rain drops across the castle’s main central courtyard. As the rain worsened, Princess Kate can be seen skipping across the quadrangle to escape the poor weather. She was undoubtedly worried about her shoes, as she was wearing a suede pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps, which are easily ruined in wet weather.
The Princess of Wales was at Windsor Castle hosting the England Women's Rugby Team to celebrate their historic Rugby World Cup win back in September. Princess Kate met with players and joked about playing rugby with an ever-growing Prince George.
Not long after her escape to the other side of Windsor Castle, the Princess of Wales was seen leaving in a Audi Q7 Black Edition SUV. While her home, Forest Lodge, is on the Windsor Great Park estate, it's actually a 10-minute drive between the castle and her front door. Based on the time of events, we suspect she was more likely rushing to Lambrook School to get there in time for school pick up.
Dodging puddles and rushing to school pick up—royals, they’re just like us.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.