Princess Kate's Relatable Rainy Day Moment Proves She's Just Like Us

England is known for many things: the Royal Family, beautiful castles and architecture, and the rain. All of these British icons came together in an adorably relatable video featuring the Princess of Wales. Shortly after her reception with the England Women’s Rugby Team, the Princess of Wales was seen making a very low-key departure from a side door of Windsor Castle onto the Quadrangle.

In a video shared by Marks London Reels on Facebook, Princess Kate can be seen holding a large black umbrella while she dodges rain drops across the castle’s main central courtyard. As the rain worsened, Princess Kate can be seen skipping across the quadrangle to escape the poor weather. She was undoubtedly worried about her shoes, as she was wearing a suede pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps, which are easily ruined in wet weather.

Princess Kate was seen leaving Windsor Castle during a rain shower. (Image credit: Marks London Reels on Facebook)

The Princess of Wales was at Windsor Castle hosting the England Women's Rugby Team to celebrate their historic Rugby World Cup win back in September. Princess Kate met with players and joked about playing rugby with an ever-growing Prince George.

The Princess of Wales was seen skipping across the quadrangle to avoid the bad weather. (Image credit: Marks London Reels on Facebook)

Earlier in the day, the Princess of Wales hosted the England Women's Rugby Team at Windsor Castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not long after her escape to the other side of Windsor Castle, the Princess of Wales was seen leaving in a Audi Q7 Black Edition SUV. While her home, Forest Lodge, is on the Windsor Great Park estate, it's actually a 10-minute drive between the castle and her front door. Based on the time of events, we suspect she was more likely rushing to Lambrook School to get there in time for school pick up.

Dodging puddles and rushing to school pick up—royals, they’re just like us.