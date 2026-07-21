Prince William and Princess Kate Supported Prince George After He Proposed an Idea to Help Him "Grow," Says Royal Author

A huge milestone is ahead for Prince George, who will be heading to boarding school at Eton College this fall. But until then, George—who will turn 13 on Wednesday, July 22—has the rest of the summer to enjoy with the Royal Family. Sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have described the soon-to-be teenager as “incredibly down to earth,” per the Telegraph, and before he started secondary school, George approached his parents with an idea.

It seems Prince George, who has attended Lambrook School with siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since they moved to Windsor in 2022, wanted to get a jump start on living at school.

“He asked them if he could board weekly at Lambrook,” royal author and journalist Robert Jobson told the Daily Mail, adding that the Prince and Princess of Wales “agreed.”

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“It helped him grow, to be part of a collective,” Jobson continued.

Prince George is pictured with dad Prince William at Wimbledon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George hugs Princess Kate after she completed the National Three Peaks Challenge this summer. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

The Prince of Wales revealed that George occasionally boards at Lambrook in an interview with Britain's Heart Radio in May. “Charlotte and Louis—because George is boarding last night—Charlotte and Louis, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please, make sure you're not fighting over who listens to what, this morning,” he said during the radio show.

Like his father, Prince George will board full-time at Eton College until he heads off to university. And although he’ll be living away from home, the elite private school is located just a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle and just about a 15-minute drive from the Wales family’s home, Forest Lodge, making it easy to visit on weekends.

Luckily, since he's already been practicing by boarding at Lambrook, it should make Prince George's big transition just a bit easier.