Prince William and Princess Kate Supported Prince George After He Proposed an Idea to Help Him "Grow," Says Royal Author
The future King asked his parents to take one step before he heads to Eton College.
A huge milestone is ahead for Prince George, who will be heading to boarding school at Eton College this fall. But until then, George—who will turn 13 on Wednesday, July 22—has the rest of the summer to enjoy with the Royal Family. Sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate have described the soon-to-be teenager as “incredibly down to earth,” per the Telegraph, and before he started secondary school, George approached his parents with an idea.
It seems Prince George, who has attended Lambrook School with siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since they moved to Windsor in 2022, wanted to get a jump start on living at school.
“He asked them if he could board weekly at Lambrook,” royal author and journalist Robert Jobson told the Daily Mail, adding that the Prince and Princess of Wales “agreed.”
“It helped him grow, to be part of a collective,” Jobson continued.
The Prince of Wales revealed that George occasionally boards at Lambrook in an interview with Britain's Heart Radio in May. “Charlotte and Louis—because George is boarding last night—Charlotte and Louis, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please, make sure you're not fighting over who listens to what, this morning,” he said during the radio show.
Like his father, Prince George will board full-time at Eton College until he heads off to university. And although he’ll be living away from home, the elite private school is located just a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle and just about a 15-minute drive from the Wales family’s home, Forest Lodge, making it easy to visit on weekends.
Luckily, since he's already been practicing by boarding at Lambrook, it should make Prince George's big transition just a bit easier.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.