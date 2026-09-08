Prince George's First Day at Eton College Differed From Prince William's in One Big Way

Prince William and Princess Kate joined Prince George for his first day at Eton College on Tuesday, September 8, and the 13-year-old future King looked all grown up in three new portraits featuring the same school uniform worn by his dad and uncle Prince Harry. But his first day at Eton was different than Prince William’s in one key way.
The Prince and Princess of Wales braved the pouring rain (in suede shoes, nonetheless) as they escorted George to his first day of boarding school, with the trio meeting Eton College’s headmaster and provost outside the historic school. Princess Kate is 5’9, and George was almost the same height as his mother, who wore heels for the milestone event.
Although he dressed in a suit and tie just like dad Prince William did on September 6, 1995, George’s first day at Eton had one missing element.
When Prince William started the historic boarding school, he was joined by King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) and Princess Diana, who were separated at the time, and his younger brother, Prince Harry. George’s siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t start their new term at Lambrook School until Wednesday, but they stayed home for their brother’s big day.
After George met the school's administration, Kensington Palace then released three photos of the future King in his new Eton uniform, with the teenager wearing the same pinstriped trousers, vest, long jacket and starched white shirt that students have worn for decades.
Unlike at Lambrook School, where Prince George was a day student, the young royal will live at Eton College. But with the school located a stone's throw from Windsor Castle, he'll never be far from family, just like Prince William, who often visited Queen Elizabeth for tea when he was a student there.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.