This Under-the-Radar Royal’s Future Plans are Very Prince William-Coded—And His Secret Summer Job Now Makes a Lot of Sense
Perhaps the Prince of Wales can give his cousin James some tips.
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward’s son James, the Earl of Wessex, recently graduated high school, and after Buckingham Palace announced his future plans, his hands-on summer job explains a lot. The Sun recently revealed that James, 18, was secretly working as a farmhand on King Charles’s Sandringham estate this summer driving tractors, much to the shock of fellow workers. But it turns out that his gig has everything to do with his college major.
“Having achieved the grades he needed, The Earl of Wessex will be going to the Royal Agricultural University to study Rural Land & Property Management,” a statement from the palace read.
While many royals take a gap year between high school and university, the palace noted that James “will head straight there without taking a year out.”
The soon-to-be college freshman chose not to follow in his big sister Lady Louise’s footsteps by attending the University of St Andrews, but James is taking on an interest shared by St Andrews alumnus Prince William.
In 2014, William completed an agricultural and land management course at the University of Cambridge to prepare for his roles as the Prince of Wales and King. Currently, he manages the Duchy of Cornwall estate, which spans more than 130,000 acres, and when he becomes King, he’ll be in charge of the Duchy of Lancaster.
However, unlike Prince William, James is not a working royal and is not expected to be in the future, meaning he’s free to pursue his own career path once he graduates from university.
As for his summer job, a Sandringham estate worker told the Sun that they were impressed by James's drive. “He might be The King’s nephew but he is more than happy to get his hands dirty and muck in,” the staffer said. “Driving tractors around Sandringham is not an easy task and it can mean long hours. But it doesn’t matter how rich you are, learning a good work ethic at a young age can always help.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.