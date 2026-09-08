Naomi Osaka entered and exited the 2026 US Open in custom looks inspired by the NBA basketball legend Allen Iverson. Last week, her winning style streak began with Who Decides War's take on Iverson's iconic sweatsuits. Fast forward to September 7, and Osaka took her final bow (at this tournament, at least) in the coolest of KidSuper coats and a NBA-branded headband fresh from Iverson's locker.
Before Kazakhstani's Elena Rybakina defeated Osaka in the fourth round singles match, the tennis phenom blessed her fans with one last fashion Grand Slam. To finish strong, Osaka and her stylist, Law Roach, teamed up with the Brooklyn, New York-based brand to add an elongated train to a Fall 2026 coat. (Her Who Decides War and Thom Browne outfits featured court-touching hemlines, too.)
The fur-trimmed collar, patchwork color palette, and abstract laundromat-inspired illustrations made this outerwear design her most theatrical look at the 2026 US Open by far. Splashes of moss green, cool blue, and oxblood red (fall's leading color trends on and off the court) promised Osaka left the tournament on a colorful note, too.
The KidSuper style's luscious fur trim wasn't Osaka's only tribute to Iverson and his signature style archives. Not only did her stark white headband spotlight the NBA's logo, it also complemented the star athlete's familiar Nike kit, featuring a cropped tank top, a metallic silver mini skirt, and the same Zoom GP Challenge sneakers that emerged from beneath her Thom Browne trench coat last week.
Setting the extended length aside, the alterations that Osaka and Roach made to the original KidSuper coat weren't too drastic (an unexpected detour from their previous bespoke tennis picks). The two-tone fur and mosaic-style color story remained untouched, as if it arrived in her locker fresh from the runway.
That's not to say they didn't take creative liberties in the styling department. The toile matching set, ivory turtleneck, and beanie-baseball cap hybrid remained in KidSuper's design studios, ready for a post-match street style serve (if Osaka would've ditched her athletic look).
And just like that, Osaka's trophy-worthy style series at the 2026 US Open has come to an end. Sadly, she had more serves up her sleeve: "There's always something," Osaka said in a press conference after the match, referencing the designer looks she didn't get to "show off."
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"That's a way that I can have fun and just excite myself also, but honestly, I'm not disappointed," she added. And neither are we. Osaka outdid herself at the 2026 US Open, especially on the fashion front. Luckily for us, the 28-year-old's tennis season isn't over yet. Later this month, she'll return to the 2026 Asian Swing, perhaps with a leftover US Open look or two in her luggage.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.