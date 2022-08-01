Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Reported New School Has Mandatory Saturday Classes

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If reports are to be believed, all three of the Cambridge children—Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—will start school in September at Lambrook School in Berkshire, where they will be day pupils (meaning they’ll go to school during the day and come home at night, as opposed to boarding there).

This will be Louis’ first school experience, and George and Charlotte will join Lambrook after being day pupils at Thomas’s Battersea in London. The move to Lambrook follows the Cambridges’ reported move from Kensington Palace in London to Windsor, where they are set to move into the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage sometime this summer.

Lambrook charges up to 7,000 pounds each term (plus an additional 1,481 pounds to board) and The Mirror reports that many go on from Lambrook to prestigious secondary schools like Eton, which is where Prince William attended.

Lambrook is coeducational, meaning all three Cambridge kids can be at the same school, as opposed to the all-boys Ludgrove and Papplewick, the outlet reports.

“Everything at Lambrook is freshly painted; it’s very blue-chip parent wise and the children are all very polite,” a parent, whose child goes elsewhere, tells The Mirror.

In a guide by Talk Education on the best private schools in Great Britain, Lambrook is described as “pretty bucolic.”

“We spotted children cartwheeling on the croquet lawn, racing around with cricket bats, and swinging from old tyres hanging from the trees, sporting proper rosy cheeks and a healthy, outdoorsy glow,” the guide says. “The school is anchored around a pristine, grand white country house, with a nursery and pre-prep on site. There’s a sense of delicious freedom and fresh air.”

William and Kate have reportedly been seen visiting the school “multiple times,” The Mirror reports, with William apparently even chatting to one student about Latin classes.

The Cambridges’ move to Windsor will allow the family to be in closer proximity to the Queen, who now resides at Windsor Castle permanently and who is still mourning the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99 and after 73 years of marriage.