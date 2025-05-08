Why Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Skipped VE Day Service With Their Parents
The Wales children stayed behind for a solid reason.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made a rare public appearance on Monday, May 5 as they joined the Royal Family for the 80th anniversary of VE Day—and while Prince William, Princess Kate, The King, Queen Camilla and other royals honored World War II veterans on May 8, the Wales children weren't present at Westminster Abbey.
While some royal fans might wonder why the kids attended the military parade and balcony appearance but not the service of thanksgiving on Thursday, it's for a very simple reason. Monday was a bank holiday in the U.K. so George, Charlotte and Louis didn't have classes at Lambrook School, the prep school near their Windsor home.
Since they were back to learning as usual on Thursday, the Wales kids did not attend the service—but it's worth noting that the 11-, 10- and 7-year-old children likely wouldn't have come anyway due to the solemnity of the event. In the past, George, Charlotte and Louis have not attended similar services at Westminster Abbey, although Prince George and Princess Charlotte were present at the 2022 service of thanksgiving held in honor of Prince Philip after his April 2021 death.
As for Monday's event, the Wales children sat in a row as they watched a military parade, although Prince Louis didn't seem to be entertained by the pageantry (at least according to one lip reader).
Per the Sun's lip reader, Nicola Hickling, Louis said to Prince William during the parade, "Wasn't this supposed to be fun?" The Prince of Wales reportedly replied, "It is, son."
Louis also did a dramatic (and hilarious) impersonation of big brother George tossing his hair while they took in the celebration. But when it came to the flypast, 7-year-old Louis changed gears, looking up in amazement as military aircraft flew over the palace. "Yes! That's so loud. What a wonderful day," he said to Princess Kate, per lip reader Jeremy Freeman (via the Mirror).
As for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's next public appearance, it will likely fall on Saturday, June 14, when the Royal Family gathers to celebrate King Charles's official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
