How Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Preparing" George, Charlotte, and Louis for "Their Future Roles" Within the Royal Family

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are set to make their first appearance of summer 2025 at Trooping the Colour on June 14. It was previously reported that Princess Kate and Prince William are acutely aware of the "problems" Louis and Charlotte will face while growing up alongside their brother, Prince George, the future king. However, according to a royal expert, Kate and William are already "preparing" all three of their children for their future responsibilities.

Royal expert and author Robert Jobson discussed the trio while speaking with Hello! magazine. "It's all about William now, and him preparing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their future roles in the next decade or so," Jobson told the outlet.

The expert explained, "William takes his responsibilities to the institution, to his father, to his family, very seriously. You see that in the way he looks and the way he acts. He has grown into the role of supporting his father and being a King in waiting."

Kate and William are "preparing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their future roles." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have already given Prince George an important kingship lesson. On the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Prince George attended a tea party for veterans with his parents, and without siblings Charlotte and Louis.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror , "[It] may be the only opportunity George will ever have of speaking to men and women who served their King and country during the war."

Bond continued, "It's a lesson that will serve him well in the future...One day he will be Chief of the Armed Forces himself, and he may well look back at some of those conversations and be glad that he had the chance to meet some of the few remaining veterans."

Prince George is already preparing for his role as the heir apparent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former royal nanny Caroline Redgrave, who worked with Kate and William's children for 5 years, previously spoke to The Sun about how important nighttime is in the royal household . "You get to know them in those quiet evening hours," Redgrave told the outlet. "That's when they're most relaxed." She continued, "And it's also when you see how grounded they really are; polite, playful, and full of personality."