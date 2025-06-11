How Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Preparing" George, Charlotte, and Louis for "Their Future Roles" Within the Royal Family
"William takes his responsibilities...very seriously," a royal expert explained.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are set to make their first appearance of summer 2025 at Trooping the Colour on June 14. It was previously reported that Princess Kate and Prince William are acutely aware of the "problems" Louis and Charlotte will face while growing up alongside their brother, Prince George, the future king. However, according to a royal expert, Kate and William are already "preparing" all three of their children for their future responsibilities.
Royal expert and author Robert Jobson discussed the trio while speaking with Hello! magazine. "It's all about William now, and him preparing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their future roles in the next decade or so," Jobson told the outlet.
The expert explained, "William takes his responsibilities to the institution, to his father, to his family, very seriously. You see that in the way he looks and the way he acts. He has grown into the role of supporting his father and being a King in waiting."
The Prince and Princess of Wales have already given Prince George an important kingship lesson. On the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Prince George attended a tea party for veterans with his parents, and without siblings Charlotte and Louis.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "[It] may be the only opportunity George will ever have of speaking to men and women who served their King and country during the war."
Bond continued, "It's a lesson that will serve him well in the future...One day he will be Chief of the Armed Forces himself, and he may well look back at some of those conversations and be glad that he had the chance to meet some of the few remaining veterans."
Former royal nanny Caroline Redgrave, who worked with Kate and William's children for 5 years, previously spoke to The Sun about how important nighttime is in the royal household. "You get to know them in those quiet evening hours," Redgrave told the outlet. "That's when they're most relaxed." She continued, "And it's also when you see how grounded they really are; polite, playful, and full of personality."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
