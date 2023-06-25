As Netflix Demands More Content, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Offer Up ‘Great Expectations’-Inspired Show

A lack of content was a driving reason behind Spotify’s decision to part ways with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this month—in nearly three years and with a deal worth $20 million, the couple only produced 13 podcast episodes. The couple also has a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, and last December produced a huge hit in their eponymous docuseries Harry & Meghan. But now, too, the streaming giant is asking for more content, per The Mirror . The couple have reportedly so far only been paid half of their signing amount from Netflix and are looking for more content to pay them the remaining balance.

“There’s no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way,” a source told The Sun about the couple’s arrangement with Netflix. “Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward. But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review, which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry and Meghan’s potential next great content idea? A Great Expectations-inspired show, The Mirror reports. The show is apparently called Bad Manners, and the production will be based on Charles Dickens’ character Miss Havisham. “The prequel will recast the lonely spinster as a strong woman who is living in a patriarchal society,” the outlet reports.

Harry is also planning a documentary, Heart of Invictus, which will follow competitors around the world as they train for the Invictus Games at The Hague, Netherlands.

(Image credit: Getty)

With Spotify gone and Netflix still on the table, the couple still have what seems to be a million balls up in the air. There are rumors of a relaunched version of “The Tig,” Meghan’s lifestyle blog; more books for Penguin Random House; and other rumors like clothing deals, social media partnerships, and more.