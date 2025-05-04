Why King Charles Is Reportedly "Frustrated and Upset" by Prince Harry’s Security Appeal
Charles is also reportedly upset with Harry "on a more personal level."
Following news on Friday, May 2, that Prince Harry had officially lost an appeal to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security in the U.K., according to an announcement from a judge, a BBC interview in which the royal candidly discussed his feelings about the case quickly went viral among royal fans.
In the interview, the Duke of Sussex discussed the state of his relationship with the rest of the royal family amid his recent loss in the legal battle he's been fighting to regain police protection for himself and his family when they visit Britain (the Sussexes lost that benefit after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California).
"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point," Harry said of the impact the court ruling will have on his family going forward, adding that, while he's had "so many disagreements" with some members of his family, he has since "forgiven" them. "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."
Harry added that the ongoing dispute over his security had "always been the sticking point" and admitted that he felt "let down," describing the outcome of the case as a "good old fashioned establishment stitch up" and, according to the BBC's article about the interview with Harry, "blamed the Royal Household for influencing the decision to reduce his security."
He insisted, however, that he never asked his father, King Charles, to get involved in the legal battle, saying, "I never asked him to intervene—I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs."
According to a report from The Sun, however, members of the King's inner circle don't seem to see the situation the same way. One insider told the outlet that Charles was "frustrated and upset" about Harry's appeal for security "and the burden he had put on taxpayers" in the process.
The source, described as a friend of the monarch, told The Sun that it would have been “constitutionally improper” for Charles to intervene in the court case.
“What has frustrated and upset him on a more personal level is the Duke’s failure to respect this principle," the royal source explained. "And for his supporters to suggest that somehow his father doesn’t care about his family, or should step in. He’s been particularly concerned that it has taken considerable resources and cost for the Government to defend their position.”
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
