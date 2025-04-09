Meghan Markle Shares Her Thoughts on Trump's Tariffs as She Launches As Ever

Meghan Markle launched her anticipated lifestyle brand As ever on April 2, with the full line of products selling out in less than an hour. From raspberry spread to teas and honey, the eight-piece collection flew off the brand's website. But with new tariffs created by President Trump the same day as As ever's launch, the Duchess of Sussex was asked how her business might need to change gears.

The White House introduced a 10 percent baseline tariff on all countries importing goods to the United States, but about 60 countries described as the "worst offenders" in terms of charging higher tariffs on U.S. goods will be charged a higher rate.

In an interview with Fortune, the Duchess of Sussex said she didn't think As ever would be impacted by the tariffs. "At the moment, all of our products are currently made in the U.S.," she told the magazine.

"But as we look at the larger context of how this is going to affect the consumer day to day, I’m very grateful that in part of the conception of this brand, I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable," the duchess added.

As ever's first drop included raspberry spread, tea, honey, flower sprinkles and baking mixes. (Image credit: As ever)

The duchess shared some of her favorite kitchen tips in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Netflix)

As ever launched its first collection to include consumables like honey, flower sprinkles and shortbreak cookie mix priced from $9 to $28, and it's understood that she'll expand into other lifestyle products for future seasonal drops.

"I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy," the duchess continued, referring to how tariffs could impact her business.

However, Netflix noted that while As ever's products are currently only available to ship within the United States, the brand has "plans to expand globally." Whether the duchess will have to shift gears on international delivery due to the new tariffs is unclear, but one thing that's certain is her next drop will likely sell out even more quickly than the first.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors