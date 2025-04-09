Meghan Markle Shares Her Thoughts on Trump's Tariffs as She Launches As Ever
The Duchess of Sussex opened up about how her new business could be impacted in a new interview with 'Fortune.'
Meghan Markle launched her anticipated lifestyle brand As ever on April 2, with the full line of products selling out in less than an hour. From raspberry spread to teas and honey, the eight-piece collection flew off the brand's website. But with new tariffs created by President Trump the same day as As ever's launch, the Duchess of Sussex was asked how her business might need to change gears.
The White House introduced a 10 percent baseline tariff on all countries importing goods to the United States, but about 60 countries described as the "worst offenders" in terms of charging higher tariffs on U.S. goods will be charged a higher rate.
In an interview with Fortune, the Duchess of Sussex said she didn't think As ever would be impacted by the tariffs. "At the moment, all of our products are currently made in the U.S.," she told the magazine.
"But as we look at the larger context of how this is going to affect the consumer day to day, I’m very grateful that in part of the conception of this brand, I wanted to create products that look more prestige, but are more accessible and affordable," the duchess added.
As ever launched its first collection to include consumables like honey, flower sprinkles and shortbreak cookie mix priced from $9 to $28, and it's understood that she'll expand into other lifestyle products for future seasonal drops.
"I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy," the duchess continued, referring to how tariffs could impact her business.
However, Netflix noted that while As ever's products are currently only available to ship within the United States, the brand has "plans to expand globally." Whether the duchess will have to shift gears on international delivery due to the new tariffs is unclear, but one thing that's certain is her next drop will likely sell out even more quickly than the first.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
