Prince Louis Turns 6—See the Adorable New Photo

Prince Louis turns 6 today, April 23!
The young royal's family has taken to Instagram to celebrate him with a photo taken by his mom Princess Kate.
In the picture, Louis, wearing a checked button-down shirt, is lying on some very green grass and beaming directly into the camera.
Kate and Prince William captioned the photo, "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂
"Thank you for all the kind wishes today.
"📸 The Princess of Wales"
It's become a tradition for Kate to take her children's birthday photos each year, since she has a passion for photography and obviously a special connection with George, Charlotte and Louis.
This year, though, there were questions about whether the princess would be behind the camera to celebrate her youngest child. Doubts were cast following the drama that surrounded a Mother's Day photo the Waleses released in March.
At the time, the family of five released a photo taken by Kate, which it later transpired had been edited. This led to several news and image agencies taking the photo down citing doctoring.
After that, the Princess of Wales issued an unprecedented apology on Instagram Stories, writing, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
After all that happened, sources claimed that Kate and William were "undecided" over whether the mom of three would take Louis' birthday picture this year, or whether they would turn to one of their go-to professional photographers. Well, the suspense is over! Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Louis.
