Prince William Reveals His Surprisingly Low-Key Royal Christmas Plans
Count us in.
A royal Christmas brings to mind lavish gifts, a black tie dinner and the most spectacular decorations you can imagine, even if that isn't exactly the case for the Brits (see: Prince Harry's "ain't life a bitch" shower cap). But for Prince William, his holiday wish is a bit more simple, as he told guests at a military Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
According to the Sun, the Prince of Wales shared that his hopes for the season were very low-key and involved "long walks with the family dog as they spend the festive period in Norfolk."
The prince and princess welcomed a black cocker spaniel named Orla to their family in 2020, shortly before their beloved first dog, Lupo, passed away. Orla was given to the Wales family by Princess Kate's dog-loving brother, James Middleton, who breeds cocker spaniels.
Along with taking walks on the Royal Family's Sandringham estate where they spend Christmas, Prince William revealed that he still had plenty of shopping and prepping to do for the holiday season. "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready," he told a guest at the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment Christmas event.
According to the Sun, the Prince of Wales "told another table he was looking forward to Christmas with 45 members of his family 'all in one room'" as they're "normally spread out."
Whether that means Prince Andrew remains to be seen, as royal expert Jennie Bond recently mused to OK! that it might be "easier" for the disgraced Duke of York to hold his own Christmas celebration with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their families.
Prince William's visit to the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment follows two other festive events this past week. On Dec. 6, the Prince of Wales brought Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to Princess Kate's annual Together at Christmas concert, and he also spread cheer by serving a holiday lunch at homelessness charity The Passage.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Prince William Declares He Has "Five Nostrils" in Hilarious Christmas Party Interaction
The Prince of Wales spread some holiday cheer to military families.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Wears the "Rich Girl" Uniform, a Cardigan and Pleated Skirt
She channeled that "just accepted to Chilton" energy.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Just Added Rodeo Champion to Her Extensive Resume
"Her hard work in and out of the show pen is evident."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Declares He Has "Five Nostrils" in Hilarious Christmas Party Interaction
The Prince of Wales spread some holiday cheer to military families.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton's Family Played a "Pivotal" Role in the Royal Family's Most "Traumatic Year"
Princess Kate's parents have reportedly been "very welcomed into the royal fold."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William's Beard Has Inspired a New Cosmetic Surgery Trend Dubbed "the Prince William Effect"
"People are bringing in pictures of Prince William on their phones and saying, 'Make me look like that.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Donald Trump Reveals "Sad" Private Conversation He Shared With "Handsome" Prince William About Princess Kate and King Charles's Cancer Journeys
"We had a great, great talk."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jack Schlossberg Has a Kate Middleton Photo in His Room, and Royal Fans Want Answers
"John F. Kennedy's grandson having a picture of William and Kate in his living room wasn't on my bingo card this year."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Avoid a Joint Appearance With Separate Diana Award Tributes
The royal brothers remembered their late mother while supporting the charity's 25th anniversary.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William's Subtle PDA at Qatari State Visit Shows He's Always Looking Out For Kate Middleton
The Prince of Wales made a small but romantic gesture at the event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Rules Range From Funny to Outrageous
"Don't suggest playing Monopoly, it's banned!"
By Amy Mackelden Published