Prince William Is Allegedly Still "Very, Very Angry" About Royal Rift, But Kate Middleton Is Pushing For "Reconciliation"
"Never give up hope, there's always a chance."
The Royal Family have had a difficult year, especially as both King Charles and Princess Kate were diagnosed with cancer and have undergone treatment for the condition. Now, a royal expert is claiming that Kate Middleton is ready to mend the ongoing royal rift, but Prince William is allegedly a little resistant to the idea.
In an interview with The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl opened up about the Prince and Princess of Wales' differing opinions. "I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed," Nicholl claimed. However, she also suggested that Princess Kate might be pushing for familial forgiveness.
"Possibly the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form," Nicholl explained. "I still feel it's quite early. But I do think when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and you go through the sort of journey that she has done, and you confront your own mortality, you realize life is short." Nicholl continued, "It's far too short for rifts and family feuds."
Nicholl also suggested that overcoming the royal rift was crucial for public perception of the royals. "And perhaps that will be a role that she will play at some point in healing that rift, because I think we look to the Royal Family as a symbol of unity," the royal expert said.
According to Nicholl, the holiday season is the perfect opportunity for the Prince and Princess of Wales to encourage healing. "We will want to see them together at Christmas, this will be the sixth Christmas that Harry won’t have been a part of," the royal correspondent said. "I do think it's important. It may be that people are making these comments on social media where you're talking about togetherness, talking about empathy, what's going on in your own family, and they are at risk of that happening."
Ultimately, the Princess of Wales is somewhat of a "role model," says Nicholl. "I think she's also someone who's always led by example, in that sort of way of being a role model."
Nicholl continued, "I think and I was talking to sources close to the Princess and to William, who said, 'Never give up hope, there's always a chance,' but of course it's always in the timing."
