Kate Middleton's Family Played a "Pivotal" Role in the Royal Family's Most "Traumatic Year"

Princess Kate's parents have reportedly been "very welcomed into the royal fold."

Carole Middleton wears a white coat and is joined by Pippa Middleton in a black sparkly coat and their family members for Kate Middleton&#039;s Christmas carol concert
(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

The Royal Family faced a plethora of challenges throughout 2024, particularly as King Charles and Princess Kate were both diagnosed with cancer. According to a new report, Kate Middleton's family have been hugely supportive, and have since been welcomed even further into the Royal Family.

In an interview with The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, Katie Nicholl, the royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, said, "The Middletons have been very, very welcomed into the royal fold." She continued, "They have a very close relationship, and they had a lovely relationship with the late Queen."

Nicholl also suggested that, since Queen Elizabeth passed away in 2022, the Middletons have formed "a good relationship" with King Charles. Ultimately, it appears as though Carole and Michael Middleton and their children "have been so pivotal and important this year."

Carole Middleton playing cards with Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince William

Carole and Michael Middleton featured in Princess Kate's intimate Instagram video following her cancer treatment.

(Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

When it comes to the holiday season, Nicholl believes that Kate's parents could receive an invite to Sandringham to spend Christmas Day with the Royal Family. "I think it's a very real possibility if there's space, because that's the problem with Sandringham," she told the outlet. "It sounds ridiculous. There's not enough space, but why not?"

It's also worth noting that Princess Kate and Prince William have their own home, Anmer Hall, nearby, and that Carole and Michael could stay with them over the holidays. "Anmer Hall is only a stone's throw from Sandringham," Nicholl explained.

Carole Middleton

Carole and Michael Middleton might spend Christmas with the Royal Family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was previously reported that Princess Kate is planning a "rival" Christmas party at Anmer Hall. The Daily Beast claimed that Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, will be in attendance at the event, which "will be notable for its studied informality." However, the outlet also claimed, per sources, that several members of the Royal Family "are waiting to see how Charles’ health holds up in the coming months before making plans."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news.

