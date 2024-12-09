Kate Middleton's Family Played a "Pivotal" Role in the Royal Family's Most "Traumatic Year"
Princess Kate's parents have reportedly been "very welcomed into the royal fold."
The Royal Family faced a plethora of challenges throughout 2024, particularly as King Charles and Princess Kate were both diagnosed with cancer. According to a new report, Kate Middleton's family have been hugely supportive, and have since been welcomed even further into the Royal Family.
In an interview with The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, Katie Nicholl, the royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, said, "The Middletons have been very, very welcomed into the royal fold." She continued, "They have a very close relationship, and they had a lovely relationship with the late Queen."
Nicholl also suggested that, since Queen Elizabeth passed away in 2022, the Middletons have formed "a good relationship" with King Charles. Ultimately, it appears as though Carole and Michael Middleton and their children "have been so pivotal and important this year."
When it comes to the holiday season, Nicholl believes that Kate's parents could receive an invite to Sandringham to spend Christmas Day with the Royal Family. "I think it's a very real possibility if there's space, because that's the problem with Sandringham," she told the outlet. "It sounds ridiculous. There's not enough space, but why not?"
It's also worth noting that Princess Kate and Prince William have their own home, Anmer Hall, nearby, and that Carole and Michael could stay with them over the holidays. "Anmer Hall is only a stone's throw from Sandringham," Nicholl explained.
It was previously reported that Princess Kate is planning a "rival" Christmas party at Anmer Hall. The Daily Beast claimed that Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, will be in attendance at the event, which "will be notable for its studied informality." However, the outlet also claimed, per sources, that several members of the Royal Family "are waiting to see how Charles’ health holds up in the coming months before making plans."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
