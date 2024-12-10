Prince William Declares He Has "Five Nostrils" in Hilarious Christmas Party Interaction

The Prince of Wales spread some holiday cheer to military families.

Prince William sitting at a table with a little boy and making a funny pouting expression looking at a paper
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Prince William has been getting into the Christmas spirit this past week, attending everything from Princess Kate's annual carol concert to a special holiday meal at homelessness charity, The Passage. He kept the festive vibes going on Tuesday, Dec. 10, visiting a Christmas party for military families (and making plenty of jokes).

The Prince of Wales met with soldiers from the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment and their families at the event, handing out gifts to kids and engaging in some light-hearted banter. When presented with a drawing of himself by 10-year-old Karson Heighway, per the Sun, Prince William said, "Is that me?"

"Looks like I have five nostrils," the royal joked before putting the sketch in his pocket. Perhaps he'll hang it on his royal fridge?

Most of the attendees at the party were wearing Christmas sweaters, and according to the Times editor Kate Mansey on X, Prince William was asked why he wasn't wearing festive attire. Mansey posted that the royal "pointed at new equerry Sqn Ldr Mike Reynolds and jokingly said: 'I didn't know, you see that guy in the jacket, it's his fault and I will be having a word.'"

A crayon drawing of Prince William on a white piece of paper done by a child

A 10-year-old boy drew this picture of Prince William.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William sitting at a table with two men wearing Christmas sweaters and laughing

The prince joked with some of the attendees, explaining why he wasn't wearing a Christmas sweater.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales serves as Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, and he watched on as a Fijian choir comprised of the regiment's soldiers performed at the bash.

Sergeant Lee Fitzgerald told the Sun that Prince William spoke to his 5-year-old son about what he wanted for Christmas, telling the outlet his child said "he wanted a Nintendo Switch and when they spoke about playing Mario Kart William said he was supposed to let your dad win sometimes."

Last week, the Prince of Wales might not have worn a Christmas sweater either, but he joined plenty of people who did while serving up lunch to the homeless at The Passage, a charity his late mother, Princess Diana, supported.

In an Instagram post from Kensington Palace, William wears a white apron over his navy sweater as he served up meals and hugs to attendees at the annual Christmas party—an event he first attended in 1993 when he was Prince George's age.

Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

