Prince William Declares He Has "Five Nostrils" in Hilarious Christmas Party Interaction

Prince William has been getting into the Christmas spirit this past week, attending everything from Princess Kate's annual carol concert to a special holiday meal at homelessness charity, The Passage. He kept the festive vibes going on Tuesday, Dec. 10, visiting a Christmas party for military families (and making plenty of jokes).

The Prince of Wales met with soldiers from the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment and their families at the event, handing out gifts to kids and engaging in some light-hearted banter. When presented with a drawing of himself by 10-year-old Karson Heighway, per the Sun, Prince William said, "Is that me?"

"Looks like I have five nostrils," the royal joked before putting the sketch in his pocket. Perhaps he'll hang it on his royal fridge?

Most of the attendees at the party were wearing Christmas sweaters, and according to the Times editor Kate Mansey on X, Prince William was asked why he wasn't wearing festive attire. Mansey posted that the royal "pointed at new equerry Sqn Ldr Mike Reynolds and jokingly said: 'I didn't know, you see that guy in the jacket, it's his fault and I will be having a word.'"

A 10-year-old boy drew this picture of Prince William. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The prince joked with some of the attendees, explaining why he wasn't wearing a Christmas sweater. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales serves as Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, and he watched on as a Fijian choir comprised of the regiment's soldiers performed at the bash.

Sergeant Lee Fitzgerald told the Sun that Prince William spoke to his 5-year-old son about what he wanted for Christmas, telling the outlet his child said "he wanted a Nintendo Switch and when they spoke about playing Mario Kart William said he was supposed to let your dad win sometimes."

Last week, the Prince of Wales might not have worn a Christmas sweater either, but he joined plenty of people who did while serving up lunch to the homeless at The Passage, a charity his late mother, Princess Diana, supported.

In an Instagram post from Kensington Palace, William wears a white apron over his navy sweater as he served up meals and hugs to attendees at the annual Christmas party—an event he first attended in 1993 when he was Prince George's age.