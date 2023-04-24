Why Prince Louis' Birthday Photos Are Especially Poignant, According to a Body Language Expert

Prince Louis turned five years old on April 23 (an Earth sign like his mom!), and Prince William and Princess Kate released two brand new photos of him to mark the happy occasion.
The first shows Louis having the time of his life in a wheelbarrow, with his mother looking sweetly over him, and the second is a close-up of the little boy grinning.
Body language expert Judi James has taken a closer look at the first shot, and concluded that it's not just an adorable photo—but that it actually tells us a lot about the relationship between Kate and Louis.
"This looks like such a sweetly telling shot with some underlying hints of poignancy as Kate watches her youngest child begin to grow up and become increasingly independent," James told Express.
The expert continued, "Kate has chosen to lean into shot, pushing Louis in a wheelbarrow and although this is clearly part of a game they are both enjoying there are enough poignant echoes of the days when she was pushing him in a pram [stroller] to suggest she might be quietly reluctant to see her third and possibly last child grow up too soon."
Indeed, while Louis is still a very young child, he is no longer a toddler. As for Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, they're looking more grown-up by the day—as exemplified by George's big role in King Charles' coronation.
"One striking body language point is that Kate is in the birthday pose with her adored son Louis, when she has previously tended to be behind the camera in her children’s celebratory snaps, meaning George, Charlotte and Louis have always been reacting directly to her rather than any external prompting," James said.
"Louis, though, is looking away and smiling rather than at the camera, which is in keeping with his signature levels of social confidence and playfulness."
Louis has become famous for his hilarious antics, and clearly assumes the role of incorrigible jokester among his siblings. Obviously, I hope we see more of that side of him during the coronation.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
