On Solo NYC Visit, Prince William Showed a “Deeper Confidence”—and Proof That He’s a New Type of Royal

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William spent Monday and Tuesday in New York City, attending the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the Plaza Hotel (where the finalists for the Earthshot Prize Awards were announced), visiting a FDNY firehouse, and even going on a morning run in Central Park. He undertook the visit solo; Princess Catherine stayed behind in the U.K. with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Now 41 and first in line to the throne, the Prince of Wales showed a “deeper confidence” and a more “accessible” and “modern approach” on this trip, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“William is probably the first royal heir to have the skill of natural leadership and power rituals thanks to his height, his build, and his rather military bearing,” she said. “[This] will be a huge advantage to him as he will be able to take a more modern approach by toning down the usual regal power and superior status signals like space, distance, and a more remote, ‘regal’ presence and be more accessible and, like here, bashful without compromising his charisma.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

William’s more reserved body language has helped communicate that he doesn’t want “to be treated differently” or bring his status into the conversation, James said. “Since he avoids splaying his chest or legs, he’s able to give that more modestly,” The Mirror reports; additionally, he communicated through a smile, which made him look “youthful,” she said, and his eyes showed that he was “excited and happy to be there.”

James said she believes William was “in awe of the U.S. and the people he [was] meeting”—or at least that’s how it appeared. Though his “core brand” is still that of a royal, his mother, Princess Diana, left a mark on her son, making him able to avoid “looking distant or haughty.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“There is a deeper confidence, though, in the way he keeps the clasp close to his own torso and picks out the camera with his eyes,” James said.

On this visit, William appeared much humbler by avoiding the “alpha” and “dominating” style, she said—and all of these interactions pave the way for what we can expect from William when he is one day king.