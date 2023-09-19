Prince William Went for a Run in Central Park This Morning, and Nobody Noticed

“It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning.”

Prince William in NYC
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Prince William arrived in New York City yesterday—on a commercial flight, no less—and has had a jam-packed two days filled with work surrounding The Earthshot Prize and environmentalism, a cause close to his heart.

But the Prince of Wales did find time to take in the most quintessential of NYC activities: a run in Central Park this morning, where Page Six reports that one of the most famous men in the world jogged, essentially, undetected.

While at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the Plaza Hotel today, he said “I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers during their morning routine. It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning.”

People reports William “set off around 7 a.m. local time, awake for the early workout likely thanks in part to the jet lag, as the U.K. is five hours ahead.” (William, after all, just arrived yesterday. It's also worth noting that he did run with his security detail in tow; this is the future king, after all.)

Former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg praised William today for “building on his father and grandmother’s dedication to environmental stewardship”: “There was no Nobel for working to save the planet,” Bloomberg said of William, “so he decided to create one,” referring to William’s Earthshot Prize, founded in 2020.

The finalists in The Earthshot Prize’s five categories were revealed today, and the winners will be announced at the third annual awards ceremony in Singapore on November 7. “I’m really pleased with how we’ve achieved,” William said, adding that it has all “gone better than I’ve hoped.” But, he added, “We’ve still a lot of work to do.”

Topics
Prince William
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

