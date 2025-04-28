Body Language Expert Details the Moment Prince William Showed Himself to Be the "Ideal" Future King at Pope Francis's Funeral

Prince William represented the British Royal Family when he attended Pope Francis's funeral in Vatican City on Saturday, April 26. According to a body language expert, Prince William embodied the "ideal" future king during the event.

Body language expert Judi James told the Express, "It is probably the biggest compliment to William to say that he was close to invisible at the Pope's funeral, with his elegant body language looking quietly composed and appropriate while all the global leadership dramas swirled around him." James continued, "William had only one job which was to pay respects and he executed it perfectly. His height singles him out but his body language was low-key."

Prince William attends Pope Francis's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Analyzing the Prince of Wales's body language, James told the outlet, "When he stood with [British prime minister Sir Keir] Starmer at the coffin, he bowed his head slightly in a moment of reflection." James continued, "And it was his call in terms of ending the pose, as he turned out of it first to signal to the Starmers that it was time to move away."

James was particularly impressed with Prince William's decorum at such a high-profile event, calling his behavior "elegantly politely drama-free," which is what will make him "the ideal king one day."

Prince William attending Pope Francis's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, didn't attend Pope Francis's funeral. However, James pointed out that William and Kate both "share the ability to attend important events like this without making it all about themselves."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich recently spoke with Fox News about Prince William's future role as king. " Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility," Fordwich told the outlet. "Both Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as king and queen. But most certainly, they are not in any way actively seeking an immediate ascension."