Body Language Expert Details the Moment Prince William Showed Himself to Be the "Ideal" Future King at Pope Francis's Funeral
"It is probably the biggest compliment to William to say that he was close to invisible."
Prince William represented the British Royal Family when he attended Pope Francis's funeral in Vatican City on Saturday, April 26. According to a body language expert, Prince William embodied the "ideal" future king during the event.
Body language expert Judi James told the Express, "It is probably the biggest compliment to William to say that he was close to invisible at the Pope's funeral, with his elegant body language looking quietly composed and appropriate while all the global leadership dramas swirled around him." James continued, "William had only one job which was to pay respects and he executed it perfectly. His height singles him out but his body language was low-key."
Analyzing the Prince of Wales's body language, James told the outlet, "When he stood with [British prime minister Sir Keir] Starmer at the coffin, he bowed his head slightly in a moment of reflection." James continued, "And it was his call in terms of ending the pose, as he turned out of it first to signal to the Starmers that it was time to move away."
James was particularly impressed with Prince William's decorum at such a high-profile event, calling his behavior "elegantly politely drama-free," which is what will make him "the ideal king one day."
Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, didn't attend Pope Francis's funeral. However, James pointed out that William and Kate both "share the ability to attend important events like this without making it all about themselves."
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich recently spoke with Fox News about Prince William's future role as king. "Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility," Fordwich told the outlet. "Both Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as king and queen. But most certainly, they are not in any way actively seeking an immediate ascension."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
