Princess Catherine’s Absence from the Earthshot Prize Awards This Year Will Leave Prince William “Kicking Himself,” Royal Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
After attending husband Prince William’s inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards in London in 2021 and then the second iteration in Boston in 2022, the Princess of Wales will reportedly not be in attendance for the third year of the awards ceremony, which will take place in Singapore next month. The reason? Her eldest son, Prince George, is said to be sitting for exams (possibly for entrance into Eton?), and she wants to be on hand to support him.
Few (if any) would argue that this is the wrong decision—including, presumably, William—but that doesn’t mean that Kate’s call won’t leave the Prince of Wales “kicking himself,” royal expert Jennie Bond said, per The Mirror.
“I cheered out loud when I learned that Catherine had chosen to stay home with George,” said Bond, a former royal correspondent for BBC. “It’s absolutely the right decision. Official duties will come and go; children need their parents, and they grow up fast. There will be more Earthshot events and prizes. But this year, George has his own big event going on—exams.”
It truly does mark a shift in royal parenting, in which, while duty is important, nothing comes before the children. And, while William might be frustrated that the dates clashed as they did, he, of course, will support his wife’s decision: “It’s entirely right that his mum should be there to help him through them,” Bond said of George’s exams. “I expect William is kicking himself that his schedule clashes with George’s exams, but he will be wholly supportive of Catherine staying home to help their son.”
George and his parents were seen touring Eton back in June; boys enroll at Eton at age 13 (which is three years away for George), so, if accepted, George won’t begin there until 2026. Eton—which both William and Prince Harry attended—is nearby Windsor Castle and Adelaide Cottage, where the Wales family of five now live.
And, though William won’t be on hand for George’s exams, George (and his other two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) won’t be far from his mind as he continues the work of Earthshot; William previously told the BBC that he is thinking of the next generation when it comes to his determination to save the planet with his Earthshot Prize work. “If we’re not careful, we’re robbing from our children’s future, what we do now,” he said. “And I think that’s not fair. And so I’m trying to use my little bit of influence, my little bit of profile to highlight some incredible people doing amazing things and will genuinely help try and fix some of these problems.”
Kate, by the way, has plenty more chances to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards; launched in 2020, the initiative will continue until at least 2030.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
King Charles is Still “Subtly Punishing” Prince Harry for ‘Spare,’ Royal Author Says
Duncan Larcombe said Harry is having to “jump through hoops” to talk to his father.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Let’s Settle This Once and For All: Prince Harry Wanted to Leave the Royal Family Long Before He Even Met Meghan Markle
The displaced blame—and especially the gross term “Megxit”—needs to stop.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles is Reportedly “Very Jealous” that Prince William and Princess Catherine Are “Stealing His Limelight,” Royal Author Says
“He’s worked out a deal now, whereby Wiliam and Kate can have an allotted percentage of the limelight.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles is Reportedly “Very Jealous” that Prince William and Princess Catherine Are “Stealing His Limelight,” Royal Author Says
“He’s worked out a deal now, whereby Wiliam and Kate can have an allotted percentage of the limelight.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be in NYC This Week to Discuss Mental Wellness—as the Prince and Princess of Wales Host an Event on the Same Topic, on the Same Day, Across the Pond
This is Harry and Meghan’s first return to New York City since their “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” in May.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Joked "Who Is Pinching My Bottom?" During Recent Royal Engagement
WILLIAM!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are in Wales Celebrating Black History Month in the U.K.
They're meeting with several groups.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry’s Cheeky Wedding Reception Gift to New Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton Was Seriously Risqué
Thankfully, Kate has a sense of humor, or the gag would have flopped entirely.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate’s Style Shift to Pantsuits is a Nod to Her Late Mother-in-Law, Princess Diana
“It marks a new era in her royal life.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Has Had to Find New Royals to "Confide" In After Sussex Departure, Says Expert
She has a lot in common with Duchess Sophie.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate’s Business Casual Look from Today is Affordable Yet Chic
The blazer is just $46!
By Rachel Burchfield