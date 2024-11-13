Prince William Recognizes an Actress Who Once Played His Grandmother With Major Honor
A TV queen meets the future King.
It's not every day that on-screen royalty encounters an actual member of the Royal Family, but on Tuesday, Nov. 12, Prince William came face-to-face with an actress who played his granny, Queen Elizabeth II on the small screen.
The Prince of Wales honored Imelda Staunton—whose depiction of the late monarch on The Crown earned her Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations—by naming her a Dame Commander of the British Empire during a Windsor Castle investiture.
Staunton played Queen Elizabeth in the final two seasons of the Netflix royal drama, and per Buckingham Palace, the actress received the damehood for her services to drama and charity.
It turns out she shares something in common with Prince William, too; like the Prince of Wales, Staunton is passionate about ending homelessness and serves as an ambassador for the charity Crisis.
The Harry Potter actress was joined by her equally famous husband, Jim Carter (aka Mr. Carson on Downton Abbey) as well as their daughter, Bessie Carter, who stars as Prudence Featherington on Bridgerton. Talk about one talented family.
The news of her damehood was announced in The King's birthday honors this summer, and at the time, Staunton said (via the BBC), "Theater, film and television are essential to our well-being, stand at the heart of our culture, and are admired throughout the world. I am proud to play my part in this important industry."
Along with Staunton, William also met another famous face at Windsor Castle, presenting Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon with an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to music and charity.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
