How Prince George and Prince William's "Shared Passion" Made a Windsor Castle Event "Extra Special" for One Attendee

On Wednesday, June 11, Prince William conducted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, handing out honors to a plethora of recipients. Even though Prince George—who recently received an important kingship lesson—wasn't in attendance on the day itself, his presence was felt, especially his sweet bond with dad Prince William.

The manager of Everton Football Club, David Moyes, was the recipient of an OBE, and met Prince William at the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. "It was the first time I'd met Prince William and he congratulated me on how well we'd done at Everton," Moyes explained. "I also talked to him about Aston Villa and how well they have done over the last couple of years, and how much he is enjoying seeing his team doing well."

Elaborating on the meeting with Prince William, Moyes said, "He's certainly mad keen on his football and so is his son, so it made it extra special to receive the award from him."

Prince George and Prince William attend an Aston Villa game in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moyes also expanded on why receiving an OBE meant so much to him. "It was a great honor to be given an OBE today," the manager told Everton's official website. "It was a really special day for me and my family."

Explaining the significance of receiving the honor, Moyes said, "My dad was previously awarded an MBE, and now I've got an OBE too, so it's something we are all really proud of as a family."

"He's certainly mad keen on his football and so is his son." (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

He continued, "It was also incredibly humbling to see some of the other people getting awards for what they do in life—from charity work to doctors leading the fight against cancer, or folk tackling drug addiction. I felt really privileged to be alongside them to receive an award, too."