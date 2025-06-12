How Prince George and Prince William's "Shared Passion" Made a Windsor Castle Event "Extra Special" for One Attendee
The father and son duo have made quite the impact.
On Wednesday, June 11, Prince William conducted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, handing out honors to a plethora of recipients. Even though Prince George—who recently received an important kingship lesson—wasn't in attendance on the day itself, his presence was felt, especially his sweet bond with dad Prince William.
The manager of Everton Football Club, David Moyes, was the recipient of an OBE, and met Prince William at the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. "It was the first time I'd met Prince William and he congratulated me on how well we'd done at Everton," Moyes explained. "I also talked to him about Aston Villa and how well they have done over the last couple of years, and how much he is enjoying seeing his team doing well."
Elaborating on the meeting with Prince William, Moyes said, "He's certainly mad keen on his football and so is his son, so it made it extra special to receive the award from him."
Moyes also expanded on why receiving an OBE meant so much to him. "It was a great honor to be given an OBE today," the manager told Everton's official website. "It was a really special day for me and my family."
Explaining the significance of receiving the honor, Moyes said, "My dad was previously awarded an MBE, and now I've got an OBE too, so it's something we are all really proud of as a family."
He continued, "It was also incredibly humbling to see some of the other people getting awards for what they do in life—from charity work to doctors leading the fight against cancer, or folk tackling drug addiction. I felt really privileged to be alongside them to receive an award, too."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
It's the Summer Lola Tung's Wardrobe Turns Vintage Dior
She celebrated her hit show's final season in a Galliano-era mini dress.
-
How Queen Elizabeth "Truly Embraced" Meghan Markle
"The fact that the two of them were appearing together...was quite unique."
-
Pucci Prints Are So Back
The best ones are already in your mom's closet.
-
Princess Eugenie Has Allegedly "Formed an Alliance" With Prince William, Which Could Impact Her Future Within the Royal Family
A "shared passion" has "brought the cousins closer together."
-
Why Princess Diana Once "Canceled Lunch" at Kensington Palace to Take Prince William and Prince Harry to McDonald's
A former royal chef revealed the relatable reason Diana took her kids to the popular fast food chain.
-
The "Staggering" Drug Smuggling Shipment Prince William Helped Intercept With the Royal Navy in 2008
William experienced "a lot of excitement and a lot of danger," per a royal expert.
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Preparing" George, Charlotte, and Louis for "Their Future Roles" Within the Royal Family
"William takes his responsibilities...very seriously," a royal expert explained.
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Could Be "Tempted" to Secretly Bid on Their Mother's Outfits in New Auction
Who could blame them?
-
The Unexpected Attribute Kate Middleton Has Been "Teased" About by Other Members of the Royal Family
It turns out she takes after The King.
-
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie Were Nearly Given Prince William and Princess Kate's Titles Until Edward Made Unusual Request
He's a theatre kid for life.
-
How a "Last-Minute" Message Called an Urgent "Ceasefire" Between Prince Harry and Prince William After Queen Elizabeth Died
"They are better and stronger together than they are apart."