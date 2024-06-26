Dearest Reader, It Seems These 'Bridgerton' Stars Have Confirmed They're Dating

Bridgerton stars Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips have been rumored to be dating for a couple of years, but there was little direct evidence of this until now.

Carter (who plays Prudence Featherington on the show) and Phillips (who plays Lord Debling) were recently spotted sharing some sweet PDA moments while out and about in Sussex, U.K.

In photos published by E! News, Carter could be seen giving Phillips a kiss on his cheek and one on his shoulder as he looked at something on his phone. In another picture, Phillips was showing Carter something on said phone, and in others, they were seen strolling side by side.

These pics showed just how comfortable the two are with each other.

According to ELLE Australia, Carter and Phillips met on set and have been dating since 2022. Apparently, they even live together.

Previous soft evidence that these two were an item was that they attended a bunch of public events together, including supporting fellow Bridgerton star Luke Thompson in the play A Little Life, attending a West End Gala after-party, and taking in the Wonka world premiere in London.

Sam Phillips gazes at Bessie Carter at the Bridgerton season 3 world premiere after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With all the romance in Bridgerton's plot, it should come as no surprise that the show has been fertile soil for IRL relationships blossoming among its cast and crew.

Aside from Carter and Phillips, Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Harriet Cains (Philippa Featherington) are rumored to be dating, while Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) is reportedly dating one of the show's casting directors.