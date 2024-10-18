Prince William Reveals Kate Middleton's Surprising Favorite Dessert
Count us in!
The Royal Family's favorite foods have been a bit of a hot topic lately with the release of Queen Camilla's son's recent book, Cooking and The Crown. While Queen Camilla apparently cooks a mean roast chicken and King Charles can't get enough of foraging for mushrooms, it seems that Princess Kate has a sweet tooth when it comes to one particular item.
Prince William chatted about his favorite treats to chef Darren Watson while touring a student and staff café at Duchy College in Cornwall, England on Oct. 17, confirming his wife's favorite dessert in the process.
Per Hello!, the chef told William that he'd done research on the Royal Family's favorite desserts, giving the prince a chocolate biscuit cake, one of the desserts that was included in the layers of his 2011 royal wedding cake.
"Thank you very much, that's very sweet of you, any kind of sweet thing I will take, I'm a sucker for anything chocolate and anything sweet," the Prince of Wales told Watson. And when the chef told William that his research had uncovered that Princess Kate's favorite dessert was sticky toffee pudding, the royal replied, "Very good" in confirmation.
The classic British dessert consists of a sponge cake featuring dates and covered in a toffee sauce, with the treat often topped with vanilla ice cream. It's not something you'd often find in America, but if you want to give it a try for yourself, the BBC has a recipe for the "ultimate" version of Kate's fave dessert.
When it comes to the rest of the Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth was also said to enjoy the same biscuit cake as her grandson, and per King Charles's stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, he's seriously into organic produce (no surprise there).
Describing his pantry as a “seasonal bounty of the royal estates,” Parker Bowles told the Daily Mail that common items in his mom and stepfather's kitchen include “game, beef and lamb,” and fresh produce like “peas, strawberries, raspberries and chard."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As for Prince William's visit to Cornwall, he also revealed another fun fact about life with Kate, sharing that their dog, Orla, sleeps in bed with them at night. Apparently, he's full of sweet stories these days.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
How Fashion's Styling the Barrel Jeans Trend
It's actually quite simple.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Claudia Schiffer Shines Bright in the Rainbow Sweater of My Dreams
The German supermodel turned heads in a colorful cashmere knit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
October's Best Beauty Launches Will Help Your Skin Glow and Minimize Hair Loss
Time for a fall product update.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Prince William Tells a Fan That He and Princess Kate Don't Sleep Alone
So cuddly.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Gives Us a Hint on What His Focus Will Be As King
The Prince of Wales shared some thoughts on his role in a new clip from his upcoming ITV documentary.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Shares a Personal Message in Honor of Baby Loss Awareness Week
The royal penned a moving note on Instagram.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Once Called Becoming a Member of the Royal Family "A Daunting Prospect" in Resurfaced Clip
A video from the couple's engagement announcement is making the rounds on TikTok.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
This Recent Royal Event Caused Prince William to Say He Was Ready to "Smash" Some Windows
Watch out below!
By Kristin Contino Published
-
All Signs Point to This Being the Next Time We'll See Kate Middleton in a Tiara
A royal expert tells 'Marie Claire' that the princess "will most likely attend" this glittering event.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Expert Claims Princess Kate is Done "Playing Peacemaker" With King Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William
"She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Honors Victims of Taylor Swift Dance Class Attack With Prince William During First Official Post-Chemo Appearance
The royal couple met families of the three girls who died in the attack.
By Kristin Contino Published