Prince William Reveals Kate Middleton's Surprising Favorite Dessert

The Royal Family's favorite foods have been a bit of a hot topic lately with the release of Queen Camilla's son's recent book, Cooking and The Crown. While Queen Camilla apparently cooks a mean roast chicken and King Charles can't get enough of foraging for mushrooms, it seems that Princess Kate has a sweet tooth when it comes to one particular item.

Prince William chatted about his favorite treats to chef Darren Watson while touring a student and staff café at Duchy College in Cornwall, England on Oct. 17, confirming his wife's favorite dessert in the process.

Per Hello!, the chef told William that he'd done research on the Royal Family's favorite desserts, giving the prince a chocolate biscuit cake, one of the desserts that was included in the layers of his 2011 royal wedding cake.

"Thank you very much, that's very sweet of you, any kind of sweet thing I will take, I'm a sucker for anything chocolate and anything sweet," the Prince of Wales told Watson. And when the chef told William that his research had uncovered that Princess Kate's favorite dessert was sticky toffee pudding, the royal replied, "Very good" in confirmation.

The princess's favorite sweet isn't cake. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The classic British dessert consists of a sponge cake featuring dates and covered in a toffee sauce, with the treat often topped with vanilla ice cream. It's not something you'd often find in America, but if you want to give it a try for yourself, the BBC has a recipe for the "ultimate" version of Kate's fave dessert.

When it comes to the rest of the Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth was also said to enjoy the same biscuit cake as her grandson, and per King Charles's stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, he's seriously into organic produce (no surprise there).

Describing his pantry as a “seasonal bounty of the royal estates,” Parker Bowles told the Daily Mail that common items in his mom and stepfather's kitchen include “game, beef and lamb,” and fresh produce like “peas, strawberries, raspberries and chard."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for Prince William's visit to Cornwall, he also revealed another fun fact about life with Kate, sharing that their dog, Orla, sleeps in bed with them at night. Apparently, he's full of sweet stories these days.