Organic Food Champion King Charles Reveals His Love For Unusual Two-Ingredient Snack
Kingly cravings hit different.
King Charles has long been interested in gardening, foraging and growing his own food, and his stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, even declared The King to be an organic farming "hero" in a recent interview with the Telegraph. The monarch focuses on a healthy diet and reportedly abstains from meat and dairy several times a week, but on Monday, June 9, he shared one of his surprising favorite snacks.
While visiting Lancaster Castle, The King met with some businesses who had set up tables to highlight local products, including Butlers' Farmhouse Cheeses. Per the Mirror, he told owner Gillian Hale "that he loves to indulge in eating sheep's cheese on a digestive biscuit." Digestives are cookies made from wheat flour, and while McVitie's makes popular dark and milk chocolate versions, one can assume The King is putting his cheese on a plain biscuit.
The media outlet reported that The King "smelt a number of the cheeses on display" but didn't taste any of them. However, Hale said, "We’re going to send some to him later in a goody bag. He was so gracious."
Along with his cheese "goody bag," The King also received a tie from local business Northern Yarn, who also gave him some gloves for Queen Camilla. Owner Kate Makin told the Mirror, "He was really interested in the regenerative farming and the local wools we use."
Earlier this year, Tom Parker Bowles told the Telegraph that he admired his stepfather for his commitment to sustainable food. "The two heroes of farming are The King and Jeremy Clarkson,” he told the publication, adding “I’d never ever speak for the King. But all my life, way before it was trendy, way before regenerative was even a word…he has been banging the drum and supporting farming."
As for two-ingredient snacks, King Charles takes after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in that department. Former royal chef Darren McGrady told the Telegraph that the late Queen would "eat grilled Dover sole with wilted spinach or courgettes" for a healthy, anti-inflammatory lunch.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
