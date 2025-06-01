Prince William has a lot of responsibilities as the heir apparent, but he's also father to 3 young children. Unsurprisingly, William allegedly has some unusual "habits," particularly when on vacation, which impact his kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Telegraph recently accompanied the Prince of Wales during a visit to the Duchy of Cornwall. Prince William inherited control of the duchy when his father, King Charles, acceded the throne. While the duchy is an important source of private income for the prince and his family, William is reportedly dedicated to improving the living conditions of its residents.

When the Prince and Princess of Wales do manage to escape their busy work schedules, they have been known to vacation on the Isles of Scilly, an archipelago just off the south coast of England, and part of the Duchy of Cornwall. They especially favor the island of Tresco, which includes an incredibly private resort the Royal Family, and celebrities, are drawn to.

A post shared by Tresco Island (@trescoisland) A photo posted by on

When the Prince and Princess of Wales vacationed on Tresco in 2020, a source told the Mirror (via People), "William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather. I did do a double-take. They were really friendly and said hello."

However, it wasn't until a May 2024 trip to Tresco that one of Prince William's vacation habits was revealed. "My family are very upset I'm here without them," the Prince of Wales revealed while visiting On the Quay cafe alone, via the Daily Mail. "The children will kill me if I don't go home later."

A post shared by Tresco Island (@trescoisland) A photo posted by on

According to the outlet, Prince William purchased "five traditional Cornish pasties for £5.50 [$7.40] each." Presumably, the Prince of Wales was hoping to stop any family members from getting angry with him upon his return from their favorite vacation destination. Still, it's nice to know that Prince William likes to indulge in extravagant pastries during vacation, even if it makes his kids rather envious.