Prince William Admits He Went Through a "Phase" of Dreaming About One Unexpected Career: "I Wasn't Very Good"

During the episode, which will air Friday night, October 23 in the U.K., the Prince of Wales was joined by Earthshot ambassadors Robert Irwin, Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham. When the conversation turned to what William liked to do for fun, he discussed his love of “getting immersed in deep-thinking films” along with reality TV.
However, the Prince of Wales admitted that there was a point when he fantasized about taking on a role other than being the future King.
“I did want to be a policeman when I was younger, I thought I could make a good one,” Prince William said, per the Telegraph. “And then I went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ—I wasn’t very good.”
Royal biographer Robert Jobson reflected on William’s police aspirations in his 2010 book William And Kate: The Love Story—A Celebration Of The Wedding Of The Century.
"Whenever Diana felt uncertain, William was there for her," Jobsonwrote. “He once told her he wanted to be a policeman so that he could protect her. Her heart must have ached with love at his earnest words."
William and Kate: the Love Story - a Celebration of the Wedding of the Century
Although DJing and policing didn’t work out, Prince William told Norton that the innovative projects being introduced by Earthshot Prize winners keep his “environmental anxiety at bay.”
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“For many years I was hearing stories about environment issues and one thing that struck me was the negativity and doom which got me down,” William said. “I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic and the idea of an awards ceremony came about and we could talk about urgency and optimism together.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.